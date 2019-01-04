Jenny Craig Empowers Weight Loss Journey Featured in PEOPLE's 'Half Their Size' Issue*

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig, a leader in the weight loss industry, announced today that Jenny Craig member, Katrina Rigden, is featured in PEOPLE's "Half Their Size" issue, on newsstands nationwide today. Each January, PEOPLE highlights stories of miraculous weight loss journeys in its annual "Half Their Size" feature. In this year's issue, Jenny Craig member Katrina Rigden shares her story and how her life has been impacted since losing weight, which she attributes to Jenny Craig.

"We are thrilled that Katrina found better health on our program and was able to be part of this amazing opportunity to be featured in PEOPLE," said Jenny Craig CEO and president, Monty Sharma. "Her authentic story is very relatable and we hope that it can inspire others to start their own weight loss journeys."

Katrina Rigden (29), from Macon, GA

Katrina is an Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant who lost 173 pounds1 on Jenny Craig. After a humbling incident where she felt her weight was impacting her job as well as her ability to care for her patients, she decided to start the Jenny Craig program through Jenny Craig Anywhere. With the busy lifestyle of a caring medical professional, she did not have time for herself or to prepare healthy meals on her own, and Jenny Craig afforded her the convenience and ease she needed by having her meals delivered and her consultations over the phone.

"l wanted to lose weight for my well-being, but also to be a good example and inspiration for my patients. My best advice to those who want to lose weight is that it's never too late to start. Weight loss can be difficult, but it is well worth the effort. It changed me for the better."

1Weight lost on Classic Program. Members following our program, on average, lose 1-2lbs per week.

You can read more about Katrina's journey in this week's issue of PEOPLE, available on newsstands nationwide.

To learn more about Jenny Craig, please visit www.jennycraig.com.

*Members following the Jenny Craig program, on average, lose 1-2lbs per week.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include around 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone with Jenny Craig Anywhere. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jenny-craig-empowers-weight-loss-journey-featured-in-peoples-half-their-size-issue-300772843.html

SOURCE Jenny Craig