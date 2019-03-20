COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, America's leading producer of ice creams that are so good it's hard to describe them without using expletives, announced today new distribution at Giant Eagle and Harris Teeter grocery stores, along with expanded flavor offerings at Publix markets.

Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's ice creams have long been regarded by industry insiders, food critics, and connoisseurs as the standard by which all other ice creams are judged, but the company's success and growth in conventional grocery is proof of mass appeal.

Between Giant Eagle's locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest, and Harris Teeter's locations throughout the Southeast and mid-Atlantic region, the two new partnerships add over 650 locations to Jeni's grocery business, increasing availability in response to consumer demand across 13 states.

"We are so excited to be on the shelf at Giant Eagle and Harris Teeter," said Founder Jeni Britton Bauer. "I've heard from people who first visited our North Market shop in Columbus in the early 2000s and have been ordering our ice cream online ever since because there was no place to find it locally. Now they can literally just walk down the street. It's a beautiful thing."

Meanwhile, strong performance at Publix's 1,250 grocery stores throughout the Southeast has earned the company increased shelf space and the room to add new flavors to the mix, including Blackout Chocolate Cake and Fluffernutter Pie—both of which have abnormally high expletives-per-pint ratios—as well as a new line of flavors made without dairy, the first dairy-free flavors that anybody can remember dairy lovers actually choosing to eat.

Beyond its 34 (and counting) company-owned scoop shops throughout the United States and one of the largest ice cream shipping businesses in the United States via its online shop at jenis.com, Jeni's ice creams can now be found at more than 3,000 grocery stores throughout the United States.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton Bauer

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 15 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation with 34 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

Media Contact:

Belle Communication

jenis@bellecommunication.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jenis-splendid-ice-creams-wins-distribution-at-giant-eagle-and-harris-teeter-expands-offering-at-publix-300815642.html

SOURCE Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams