Jeni's Has A New Skillet Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream And They're Serving It For Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you take something that already, categorically, doesn't suck, and, in fact, is pretty damn good—like a cinnamon roll—and make it better?

Make it into ice cream and serve it for breakfast.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a company who knows a thing or two about taking a universally loved category and elevating it to a new level, is back again with another fun event and a flavor you can't ignore.

On Saturday, February 1, Jeni's shops across the country will open from 8:00 a.m. to noon for its fourth annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration. Early risers will get a first taste of Jeni's brand new flavor, Skillet Cinnamon Roll—cream cheese ice cream with dark caramel sauce, pastry, and so much cinnamon it'll make you weak in the knees.

Coffee from local roasters will also be served, including Coffee Floats—hot coffee with a scoop of ice cream served in a limited-edition Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug (while supplies last).

Ice cream fans who can't wait that long to get a taste of Skillet Cinnamon Roll (or don't live near a Jeni's) can order the Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Collection online , available in 6- and 9-pint offerings. The collections feature Jeni's favorite flavors to enjoy before noon—and it's the only way to get Skillet Cinnamon Roll before it's available to the public on February 1.

"Where I come from, The American Midwest, we place cinnamon rolls on the highest pedestal. In fact, we serve them in bread baskets before the meal," says Jeni's founder Jeni Britton Bauer. "Skillet Cinnamon Roll ice cream is one of my favorite flavors right now. I can't think of a better flavor to launch in celebration of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day."

Jeni's will donate 100% of all profits from the scoop shop event and online collections to DoSomething.org, the largest not-for-profit exclusively for young people and social change. DoSomething's millions of members represent every US area code and 131 countries. Using their digital platform, DoSomething members join volunteer, social change, and civic action campaigns to make real-world impact on causes they care about.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton Bauer

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 17 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 42 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

