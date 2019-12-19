Jelly Belly Candy Company to acquire Gimbal's jelly beans brand and other associated candy brands from Gimbal Brothers, LLC

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelly Belly Candy Company ("Jelly Belly") entered into an asset purchase agreement with Gimbal Brothers, LLC ("Gimbal's") closing at the end of 2019 to acquire the Gimbal's jelly beans brand and other associated candy brands. Such items will include Gimbal's jelly beans, Scottie Dogs licorice, and other chewy candy.

"We are grateful to the Gimbal Brothers team for their collaboration during the closing of this agreement," said Lisa Rowland Brasher, president & CEO of Jelly Belly. "We are both working hard to make this seamless for retailers, brokers and buyers."

Jelly Belly owners, the Rowland family, have known the Gimbal family, former owners of the Gimbal's brands, for three generations. That family association combined with Gimbal's reputation for fine candies made this opportunity to expand product offerings and distribution in the marketplace truly meaningful for Jelly Belly.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company:

Jelly Belly Candy Company is a family-owned and operated company that has run in continuous operation since 1898. The company began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly confections can be found all over the world. Jelly Belly makes more than 100 Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors, over 50 confections, and works with many popular licensed properties. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit JellyBelly.com, or consumers can call 800-522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380.

About Gimbal's Brothers LLC:

Gimbal's Fine Candies was established in 1898 by Alexander Gimbal in downtown San Francisco. The quality of their legendary confections was enhanced by the perfection of production techniques using steam cookers that preserved the delicate complex flavors during the manufacturing process. Operated and managed for four generations of the Gimbal family, the company was acquired by Highlander Partners in April 2017. Throughout the years, Gimbal's has produced delicious candies with unwavering focus on quality and service. From Gourmet Jelly Beans to Licorice Scottie Dogs and Sour Chews, Gimbal's candies continue to inspire a loyal customer following.

