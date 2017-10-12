JBT Corporation Announces Hiring of Paul Sternlieb as EVP and President of Protein

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, announced today that Paul Sternlieb will be joining JBT as Executive Vice President and President - Protein, effective October 23, 2017. Paul's appointment is in connection with the previously announced retirement of Steve Smith and the strategic decision to increase executive leadership capacity within JBT. Mr. Sternlieb will serve as a member of JBT's Executive Leadership Team reporting to JBT's Chairman and CEO, Tom Giacomini.

"We are very pleased to welcome Paul to the JBT leadership team," said Giacomini. "He brings global experience in the food business and an impressive record using a systematic approach and proven business systems to deliver growth and margin expansion at premier industrial companies. Paul also has demonstrated an ability to drive high-performing teams around a shared strategic vision."

Mr. Sternlieb joins JBT from Illinois Tool Works (ITW), where he served as Group President, Global Cooking with their Food Equipment Group. Previously, he was a Vice President & General Manager with Danaher. He has also held management roles with the H.J. Heinz Company, and was previously a consultant with McKinsey & Company, where he led consulting engagements for global food and beverage clients. He graduated from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management & Technology at the University of Pennsylvania with dual degrees in economics and computer science. He also received an MBA from the Wharton School, where he graduated as a Palmer Scholar.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,700 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

