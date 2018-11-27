JBT Announces Hiring of Bryant Lowery as Executive Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, announced today that Bryant Lowery has joined JBT as Executive Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer effective November 26, 2018.

"As JBT continues to grow, supply-chain strategy plays an increasingly important role as we leverage our global scale," said Tom Giacomini, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the addition of Bryant to our executive team, we have strengthened leadership of this critical function and JBT's ability to create a competitive advantage as we consolidate our supply chain with fewer, stronger suppliers while improving cost, lead times, and working capital requirements."

"Bryant brings an impressive record of leading supply chain initiatives that generate significant margin expansion," Giacomini added.

Bryant joins JBT from Fortive, the $7 billion diversified industrial manufacturer spun off from Danaher in 2016, where he most recently served as Vice President, Global Supply Chain at its Gilbarco Veeder-Root Division, with procurement management across the $2 billion platform of companies. Bryant was responsible for strategic sourcing, supplier quality, logistics, and supply-chain integration activities. During his tenure at Fortive, Bryant also led global procurement activities for the Fluke Corporation. Prior to Fortive, he held supply-chain and procurement leadership roles at Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Whirlpool, and Dell.

Bryant holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Wayne State University and a Master of Science in Engineering and Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

