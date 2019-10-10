Javier Trejos wins the BBVA Chef Experience student contest, wins trip to Spain for meal at El Celler de Can Roca

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits amateur chef



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Javier Trejos has been named the BBVA Chef Experience student contest winner, part of the bank's Lexus All-Star Chef Classic involvement.

With the win, Philadelphia-based Trejos will jet to Girona, Spain, where he will enjoy an all-expenses-paid, once-in-a-lifetime trip and meal from one of the world's best restaurants, El Celler de Can Roca. Trejos also attended the BBVA Spanish Masters Dinner at the Lexus All-Star Chef Classic in Los Angeles on Oct. 3.

Trejos, a food hobbyist, won the award by submitting an original photo of a self-made paella and describing a life moment involving the dish, as per the contest's criteria.

"BBVA's brand promise of creating opportunities extends beyond banking, including the culinary arts," said BBVA USA California CEO Everett Orrick. "When we sponsor a major event, we always make an effort to put forth a community component to that sponsorship. I want to congratulate Javier on his win and his beautiful ability to describe how his life has been impacted by the food that brings his family together."

Trejos, the owner of Eagles Industrial Services , an industrial insulation, paint and scaffolding business, is an avid food lover. In his winning submission, he described how making paella with his family is an inclusive experience in which the whole family can participate.

"Paella is our favorite dish to make together," Trejos stated. "There's always a step that someone can be included in no matter their age."

BBVA and AEG teamed up to develop the Chef Experience contest, a component of the bank's Spanish Masters Dinner sponsorship, to promote a world-class event partnership that extended beyond the bank's footprint. All contestants were judged by representatives from AEG, BBVA and the famous Roca brothers from El Celler de Can Roca.

The Roca brothers have been BBVA brand ambassadors for the past six years , and during that time have traveled across the globe with the bank to bring clients the atmosphere and innovation that has made their restaurant a culinary gold standard. El Celler de Can Roca, usually booked months in advance, was named the world's best restaurant in 2015, and has been in the top 3 for six of the past seven years by Restaurant magazine.

Known as the "holy trinity" of the culinary world, the brothers' restaurant has also obtained three Michelin Stars, an extremely rare and prestigious achievement for restaurants the world over. Joan serves as the head chef, Jordi is the establishment's pastry chef, and Josep is the sommelier.

