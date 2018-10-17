Jason Biggs Introduces His Kellogg's Raisin Bran® "BranBod" Plan

Plan promotes digestive wellness from the inside out

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your sweatbands and cereal bowls. Today, actor Jason Biggs launched his "Kellogg's Raisin Bran® BranBod Plan," a hilarious new morning routine that helped him unleash the "BranBod" of his dreams by eating Kellogg's Raisin Bran cereal which has an excellent source of fiber to support his body from the inside out.

"I recently decided to focus more on my health, but I don't want to put a lot of time or effort towards it. That's why my Kellogg's Raisin Bran morning routine is perfect," said Biggs. "All I really had to do was add some digestive goodness to my diet with Kellogg's Raisin Bran, but as I was sitting on the couch, I was inspired to take things to the next level with a few 'exercises' nobody should try at home."

The BranBod "exercises" Jason designed to target where his abs should be have not been proven effective – since he just made them up. But, the digestive benefits of fiber are real. Kellogg's Raisin Bran delivers an excellent source of fiber to promote digestive wellness, as well as whole grains, and real sun-kissed raisins for a delicious taste.

Check out the "Kellogg's Raisin Bran BranBod Plan" on Jason Biggs' and Kellogg's social channels. For more information Kellogg's Raisin Bran® and all of Kellogg's product offerings, visit www.Kelloggs.com

