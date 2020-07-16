JAMNOLA(TM), New Orleans' First Experiential Pop-up, Opens August 1st

20+ New Orleans artists craft a Crescent City-themed cultural experience that evokes joy through art & music

NEW ORLEANS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinged-out umbrellas, giant crawfish, a sequined gator, and a virtual costume closet—these are just a few of the unexpected, interactive exhibits guests will soon be able to explore at JAMNOLA™, New Orleans' first experiential pop-up that takes audiences of all ages on a topsy-turvy stroll through the cultural gems that make the city so special. New Orleans is arguably the city in the U.S. most associated with joy, art and music, which was the catalyst for two local residents to team up with Where Y'Art to create their love letter to New Orleans: JAMNOLA (Joy-Art-Music New Orleans).

Opening August 1st at 2832 Royal Street, JAMNOLA celebrates the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of the city through the eyes of 20 local lead artists. This passion project was founded by Jonny Liss and Chad Smith in creative partnership with Where Y'Art, a New Orleans-based artist collective that served as curator and artistic director of the experience. A percentage of JAMNOLA's proceeds will be donated back to two local charity partners.

"Since I first stepped foot in New Orleans 28 years ago, I knew this city was special," said Jonny Liss, JAMNOLA co-founder. "I wanted to create a tribute to the city's people and invest in the culture. We have also created a more private and safe environment to view the exhibits."

JAMNOLA features 12 rooms for guests to explore. Most rooms feature photo opportunities, encouraging guests to share their experiences with friends on social media. In 2020, the artists began concepting ideas for the project, working collaboratively alongside JAMNOLA, Where Y'Art and strategic advisers to design the rooms. JAMNOLA was also diligent in inviting local culture experts to provide input during the final stages of development.

JAMNOLA's exhibits will adhere to and go beyond all local and state health and safety guidelines. Admission will initially be limited to semi-private and private tours for no more than 6 people. The exhibits have been redesigned to limit contact without losing their original immersive and experiential moments.

Tickets are $29.00 and can be purchased online at JAMNOLA.com for tours starting August 1st. Follow JAMNOLA on Facebook @jamnola and Instagram @jam.nola.

