James Beard Foundation Announces Capital One As Official Credit Card And Banking Partner, Beginning A Multi-Year Exclusive Relationship

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Beard Foundation announced today that financial services company Capital One will become its official credit card and banking partner. This relationship will be brought to life with year-round exclusive events, access, and benefits for Capital One customers, extending across the Foundation's entire platform of programs and events.

Together, the James Beard Foundation and Capital One will extend culinary offerings to Capital One customers, bringing credit and debit cardholders more access to the unique dining experiences that they are passionate about. The partnership will launch with Capital One's presenting sponsorship of the James Beard Foundation's 2019-2020 cross-country Taste America program kicking off July 24, 2019 in New York City, with an exclusive pre-sale for Capital One cardholders beginning tomorrow, June 7 on https://www.tasteamericaevents.com/ .

Throughout the year, Capital One cardholders will also have exclusive access to signature programs including the iconic James Beard House dinners, JBF Greens: Foodies Under Forty, and the prestigious James Beard Awards.

"We're excited to be a part of this groundbreaking partnership with the James Beard Foundation as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable dining experiences. The James Beard Foundation is an impactful organization that we have always wanted to partner with," said Lauren Liss, Vice President of U.S. Card at Capital One. "Capital One is constantly looking for ways to give our customers exclusive access to unique opportunities and this multi-year partnership allows us to do that across a variety of events and cities, starting with the Taste America tour."

The Taste America tour is a year-long culinary series that features premier events in 20 cities across the country. Events range from gala dinners featuring visiting and local all-star chefs to cocktail parties that showcase stellar beverages and talented chefs in a convivial atmosphere. Capital One cardholders can purchase tickets to the four events in the series by visiting https://www.tasteamericaevents.com/ beginning 9am Eastern on Friday June 7 through Monday, June 10 at 8:59am Eastern before tickets become available to the general public. The first four events available for exclusive Capital One pre-sale are:

Wednesday, July 24 : New York City , Taste America Kick-Off at Tribeca 360

, Taste America Kick-Off at Tribeca 360 Wednesday, July 31 : Miami , Pop-Up Dinner at Le Sirenuse Miami with chefs Tony Mantuano and Soraya Kilgore

, Pop-Up Dinner at Le Sirenuse Miami with chefs and September 19-20 : Phoenix , Gala Dinner at the Royal Palms Resort with chefs Tiffany Derry and Danielle Leoni ( September 20 ), Raising the Bar at Young's Market Company ( September 19 )

Additional Capital One cardholder-only pre-sales will be announced later this summer for future 2019 stops of the Taste America series, including events in Louisville, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, Denver, and Nashville. Capital One cardholders will also have the opportunity to purchase a Capital One Access Pass in select markets that allows them to take advantage of special experiences like behind-the-scenes tours and special menu items. Learn more at www.jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica .

The partnership is the result of a new effort by the Foundation and with partner Intersport, to develop enhanced, synergistic relationships with like-minded, premier brands.

"We've been working to evolve our programs and events, as well as complementary sponsorship offerings, to better support our Foundation's mission of Good Food for Good™ and could not be more thrilled to welcome Capital One, a world-class financial institution into the family," said Kris Moon, Chief Operating Officer of the James Beard Foundation. "This partnership is a historic one for our Foundation on many accounts, most notably the depth and scope of the collaboration. We look forward to working with Capital One to provide their cardholders exclusive access to our events and experiences across the country and throughout the calendar year."



About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation's mission is to promote good food for good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women's Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more about our exclusive experiences for cardholders at capitalone.com/access

