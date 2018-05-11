Jamba Juice Celebrates Peoria Grand Opening With Special Offer

FRISCO, Texas, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA), a leading lifestyle brand whose mission is to inspire healthy living, announced the opening of its Peoria, AZ location on April 27, operated by franchise partner, Whirld Concepts, Inc. The store is located in Lake Pleasant Towne Center, 9940 W. Happy Valley Road. This new Peoria location is one of almost 40 Jamba Juice locations in Arizona.
"The grand opening of the Lake Pleasant Towne Center location came just in time for summer," said Panos Joulios, President of Wowza & Whirld Concepts, Inc. "To celebrate the summer and our grand opening, we are offering guests $2 off any bowl, now through the end of June."
Jamba Juice offers a wide variety of bowls, to help you achieve your healthy living goals, and are blended with whole, high-quality fruits and vegetables:
"We provide healthy options for busy people on-the-go in the Peoria community," said Dave Pace, President and CEO of Jamba Juice. "We're excited to offer beverages, bowls and healthful benefits to provide consumers the vitamin packed products they crave."
Residents can stop by the new Jamba Juice location and enjoy $2 off any bowl now through June (offer valid only at the Peoria location, see store for details). For more information about Jamba Juice, visit http://www.jambajuice.com.
About Jamba, Inc.
Jamba, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, is a global healthy lifestyle brand that inspires and simplifies healthful living through freshly blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. Jamba's blends are made with premium ingredients free of artificial flavors and preservatives so guests can feel their best and blend the most into life. Jamba Juice® has more than 800 franchised and company-owned locations worldwide, as of January 2, 2018. For more information, visit jambajuice.com.
