Jamba Juice Celebrates Peoria Grand Opening With Special Offer

FRISCO, Texas, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA), a leading lifestyle brand whose mission is to inspire healthy living, announced the opening of its Peoria, AZ location on April 27, operated by franchise partner, Whirld Concepts, Inc. The store is located in Lake Pleasant Towne Center, 9940 W. Happy Valley Road. This new Peoria location is one of almost 40 Jamba Juice locations in Arizona.

"The grand opening of the Lake Pleasant Towne Center location came just in time for summer," said Panos Joulios, President of Wowza & Whirld Concepts, Inc. "To celebrate the summer and our grand opening, we are offering guests $2 off any bowl, now through the end of June."

Jamba Juice offers a wide variety of bowls, to help you achieve your healthy living goals, and are blended with whole, high-quality fruits and vegetables:

Mango Medley Bowl – Our Mango Medley Bowl doesn't waste any time getting you the nutrition you need with 100% Daily Value of Vitamin C and 90% Daily Value of Vitamin A in every bowl. The fresh medley of strawberry and blueberry shine in this bowl, finished off with a delicate drizzle of honey for the ultimate flavor boost.

Island Pitaya Bowl – Pitaya? I barely know ya! Get to know our Pitaya Energy Bowl that puts a creamy tropical twist on the classic parfait while giving you the nutrient and energy boost you need.

Açaí Primo Bowl – A tasty twist of Açaí juice, soymilk, blueberries, strawberries and bananas, which we top with organic granola, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, coconut and a drizzle of honey.

Chunky Strawberry Bowl – A new twist on an old favorite. A delicious blend of fresh Greek yogurt with strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, and soymilk. It's topped with organic granola, fresh bananas and fresh strawberries and served in a convenient, on-the-go bowl.

Fruit and Greek Yogurt Bowl – Nonfat Greek yogurt topped with fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, organic granola and a drizzle of honey.

"We provide healthy options for busy people on-the-go in the Peoria community," said Dave Pace, President and CEO of Jamba Juice. "We're excited to offer beverages, bowls and healthful benefits to provide consumers the vitamin packed products they crave."

Residents can stop by the new Jamba Juice location and enjoy $2 off any bowl now through June (offer valid only at the Peoria location, see store for details). For more information about Jamba Juice, visit http://www.jambajuice.com.

About Jamba, Inc.

Jamba, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, is a global healthy lifestyle brand that inspires and simplifies healthful living through freshly blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. Jamba's blends are made with premium ingredients free of artificial flavors and preservatives so guests can feel their best and blend the most into life. Jamba Juice® has more than 800 franchised and company-owned locations worldwide, as of January 2, 2018. For more information, visit jambajuice.com.

