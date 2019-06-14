Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Little Giant Farmer's Market Corporation

ATLANTA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc. closed on a deal Wednesday to purchase Little Giant Farmers Market Corporation, which operates five Georgia grocery stores. The company will continue to operate under the current corporate structure and Little Giant Farmer's Market will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc. The locations in the deal include the original Riverdale, GA location, the flagship store in Jonesboro, GA, both Newnan, GA locations, as well as the Decatur, GA location.

The original Little Giant Farmer's Market location in Riverdale opened in 1984 and was initially dedicated to farm fresh produce with some bakery and dairy offerings. In 2002, Little Giant Farmer's Market made the leap from a single farmers' market-style operation to become a full-service supermarket chain. They expanded the offerings at the original Riverdale location and added a flagship store in Jonesboro, Georgia. Little Giant Farmer's Market continued to grow in 2009, opening their third location in Decatur, Georgia. The summer of 2012 brought on the addition of two new sites for Little Giant in Newnan, Georgia. Thirty years after opening their small Riverdale produce store, Little Giant Farmer's Market owner Mickey Dixon is stepping away.

"I'm very pleased with Jackson taking over this operation. Little Giant has been my family away from family for the last 30 years, and I feel very confident about these great people going forward with our vision. I feel that they have the same morals and standards that align with our company values, and that is very important to me. The fact that they are honoring all employees by allowing them to continue to work here makes me feel good, and I am confident that I am leaving our loyal customers and employees in great hands," says Dixon.

Jackson Mitchell, the founder and CEO of Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc., is a fourth-generation member of his family's business, Mitchell Grocery Corporation. After serving as the director of store development for the last five years, his interest in retail has grown. Mitchell currently resides in Atlanta, GA, and while working on developing FreshTake, his own chain of stores, he saw the potential to continue and grow the Dixon's vision for Little Giant Farmer's Market. "It's a unique opportunity to be a part of a great family-owned business that's stable, established, and has great people," says Mitchell.

Mitchell has plans to enhance each location and continue to improve the customer experience while holding true to the foundation and vision the Dixon's have built over the last 30 years. All 175 current employees of the chain have been extended the opportunity to continue to work there under the new parent company. Mitchell Grocery Corporation will serve as all five stores primary wholesaler, and they have already begun the transition. Mitchell is focused on creating an exciting and engaging customer experience while providing shoppers the best value possible. Future plans include expanding variety across the store, adding fresh seafood, bulk foods, and more grab and go options. Mitchell also plans to add a deli and bakery to all locations and expand the deli and bakery offerings in the Newnan locations.

Mitchell says he intends for Little Giant Farmer's Market stores to continue to be an integral part of the communities they serve. Hosting community events, cookouts, truckload sales, and other exciting activities for customers is how he plans to connect with the public. Mitchell's future plans include expanding the Little Giant Farmer's Market chain across the Metro Atlanta area, while bringing FreshTake, Mitchell's newly imagined grocery store concept, to the area as well. "I look forward to serving the Metro Atlanta area and the Riverdale, Jonesboro, Decatur, Newnan, and Sargent communities by offering value, fresh products, convenience, and fresh thinking to enhance the customer shopping experience," says Mitchell.

