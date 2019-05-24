Jack's Opens Restaurant In Section

SECTION, Ala., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 28th when the doors open at 5 a.m., the biscuit makers will already be well into their day. Section will be the home of the newest Jack's restaurant, located at 5306 Tammy Little Drive, Section, AL 35771.

The store will welcome their new neighbors by celebrating "Five Days of Jack's," which features a different giveaway each day for customers making a purchase (while supplies last). On May 28th, the first 50 customers in line at 5:00 a.m. will receive free breakfast for a month. If you would rather sleep in, guest can still come for a celebration on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. Jack's will celebrate by giving away an array of prizes! Guests can come for a night of fun and enter for a chance to win Jack's swag, gift cards, a $500 Visa gift card and various other prizes. Ribbon cutting will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The following four days will feature coupon giveaways while supplies last:

5/29/19 - Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon

- Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon 5/30/19 - Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon

- Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon 5/31/19 - Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon

- Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon 6/1/19 - Free Cheeseburger Coupon

Vice President of Marketing Jake Taylor says the company looks forward to each new grand opening: "Every time we open a store, we get excited about the chance to meet new neighbors and become part of a new Southern community."

"Our mission at Jack's is to serve quality handmade food and Southern hospitality, every day. That's something that should fit right into Section," Taylor added.

Jack's is proud to be a part of the local community and strives to give back in any way they can. If you are seeking fundraising or sponsorship opportunities head to eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.

ABOUT JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS:

The first Jack's opened in Homewood, AL in 1960. Since 1960, that location has grown into 167 restaurants in four states serving quality handmade food with genuine Southern hospitality, from the Jack's family to yours, every day. To learn more about Jack's, visit eatatjacks.com.

