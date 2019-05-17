Jack's Continues to Grow in Chattanooga Area

EAST RIDGE, Tenn., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Restaurants continues to expand its southern roots outside of Alabama as they open their newest location in East Ridge on Monday, May 20th. When the doors open at 5 a.m., the biscuit makers will already be well into their day. East Ridge will be the home of Jack's 166th restaurant, located at 4209 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, TN 37412.

The store will welcome their new neighbors by celebrating "Five Days of Jack's," which features a different giveaway each day for customers making a purchase (while supplies last). On Day One (May 20th), the first 50 customers will receive free breakfast for a month. At 6:00 p.m., giveaways of Jack's Swag and $500 in gift cards will begin. Later, from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m., Jack's will partner with East Ridge High School for Spirit Night (featuring the East Ridge High School band).

The following four days will feature coupon giveaways while supplies last:

5/21/18 - Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon

- Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon 5/22/18 - Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon

- Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon 5/23/18 - Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon

- Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon 5/24/18 - Free Cheeseburger Coupon

Vice President of Marketing Jake Taylor says the company looks forward to each new grand opening: "Every time we open a store, we get excited about the chance to meet new neighbors and become part of a new Southern community."

"Our mission at Jack's is to serve quality handmade food and Southern hospitality, every day. That's something that should fit right in to East Ridge," Taylor added.

Jack's is proud to be a part of the local community and strives to give back in in any way they can. If you are seeking fundraising or sponsorship opportunities head to eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.

ABOUT JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS:

The first Jack's opened in Homewood, AL in 1960. Since 1960, that location has grown into 166 restaurants in four states serving quality handmade food with genuine Southern hospitality, from the Jack's family to yours, every day. To learn more about Jack's, visit eatatjacks.com.

