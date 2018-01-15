Jack Link's Continues Its Innovation Domination With Launch Of Five New Portable Protein Products In 2018

MINONG, Wis., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's promises the first half of 2018 will be meatier than ever, with the launch of five new protein-packed products. Today Jack Link's, the global leader in meat snacks, announces the release of new products that will not only offer loyal fans new portable protein options but will reach new customers at varied snacking occasions. The new products range from redefined classics, like Lorissa's Kitchen 100 percent grass-fed beef sticks, to the less-traditional, like Jack Link's Cold Craft refrigerated jerky and Jack Link's pork rinds.
"At Jack Link's, we are the protein snacking company. Our teams are dedicated to bringing new consumers to the category through innovative thinking across our portfolio of brands," said T.D. Dixon, Jack Link's chief marketing officer. "Our rapid innovation is really a product of our powerhouse research and development team. Their ability to take an idea and quickly turn it into a great-tasting product is unparalleled in our category."
New Products, New Occasions
The new varieties from Jack Link's Protein Snacks will be hitting shelves in 2018:
Empowering Innovation
As part of the company's investment and dedication to innovation, Jack Link's is excited to announce an important new hire to their product research and development team. Manuel Ortega recently joined Jack Link's to serve as vice president of Research & Product Development. Ortega's role is to ensure Jack Link's has the right process and ingredients in place to bring new and existing products to market that deliver consistent quality for consumers.
Ortega brings more than two decades of experience to the protein powerhouse, having spent more than 20 years on research and development teams at global food brands including Kraft Foods, General Mills and Yum Brands.
"I am excited to join this fast-paced team and continue to dominate the protein snack category," said Ortega. "Creating diversity in our product offerings and going to market quickly is critical, but we know our ongoing success lies in consistently crafting a great-tasting product."
From steak strips to pork rinds, Ortega and team continue to strive to be leaders in innovation across categories. No matter what you are craving or where you are, you always have a chance to Feed Your Wild Side with Jack Link's.
