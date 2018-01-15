Jack Link's Continues Its Innovation Domination With Launch Of Five New Portable Protein Products In 2018

MINONG, Wis., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's promises the first half of 2018 will be meatier than ever, with the launch of five new protein-packed products. Today Jack Link's, the global leader in meat snacks, announces the release of new products that will not only offer loyal fans new portable protein options but will reach new customers at varied snacking occasions. The new products range from redefined classics, like Lorissa's Kitchen 100 percent grass-fed beef sticks, to the less-traditional, like Jack Link's Cold Craft refrigerated jerky and Jack Link's pork rinds.

"At Jack Link's, we are the protein snacking company. Our teams are dedicated to bringing new consumers to the category through innovative thinking across our portfolio of brands," said T.D. Dixon, Jack Link's chief marketing officer. "Our rapid innovation is really a product of our powerhouse research and development team. Their ability to take an idea and quickly turn it into a great-tasting product is unparalleled in our category."

New Products, New Occasions

The new varieties from Jack Link's Protein Snacks will be hitting shelves in 2018:

Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Sticks: Made from 100 percent grass-fed beef, this new better-for-you meat snack from Lorissa's Kitchen, a Jack Link's brand, is seasoned and slow-smoked without any added nitrates, MSG or gluten. The 1-ounce meat stick will be available in February in three flavors: Original, Smokey Sweet and Jalapeño, and contains 6 grams of protein. Find the Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Sticks in the jerky aisle. Suggested retail price is $1.99 per stick.

Jack Link's Cold Crafted: New to the brand, Jack Link's Cold Crafted brings two Wisconsin delicacies together – smoked meats and cheese – in one delicious offering. The new Jack Link's Cold Crafted will be available in the refrigerator aisle and the fresh snacking area of convenience stores in April. Made with 100 percent beef and real Wisconsin cheese, Cold Crafted will be available in the following varieties: Smoked Meat Sticks (Original, Loaded with Pepper Jack, Loaded with Cheddar Cheese); Beef and Cheese Bites; Smoked Meat Sticks and Cheese (Cheddar and Pepper Jack). Suggested retail price starting at $3.49 per pack.

Jack Link's Pork Rinds: Look for the trusted Jack Link's brand in a whole new aisle! Expanding into the chip aisle in March, Jack Link's will be introducing the new Jack Link's Pork Rinds. With only 1 gram of carbs and 8 grams of protein per serving, these Jack Link's Pork Rinds satisfy the salty, crunchy craving in a better-for-you way. Jack Link's is the first nationally recognized brand in pork rinds. Pork Rinds will be available in two flavors: Applewood BBQ and Sweet & Hot. Suggested retail price of $1.99 per pack.

Jack Link's Multi-Packs: Jack Link's Multi-Pack features 10 individually wrapped meat sticks made from 100 percent premium meat in each box. Great for throwing into a lunch box or grabbing on the go, these meat sticks are low in sugar and carbs and high in protein. Find Jack Link's Multi-Packs in the meat snacks aisle in February in three flavors: Original Beef Sticks, Pepperoni Beef Sticks and Turkey Sticks. Suggested retail price of $3.99 per pack.

Jack Link's Steak Strips: Jack Link's is meating protein bar needs with their new Jack Link's Steak Strips – because you can't out-protein meat in the power bar aisle. The Jack Link's Steak Strip, made from 100 percent beef, delivers 8 grams of protein for only 70 calories, and features a delicious savory option for those seeking a high-quality and filling snack. Jack Link's Steak Strips will be available in February in two flavors: Original and Teriyaki. Suggested retail price under $2.

Empowering Innovation

As part of the company's investment and dedication to innovation, Jack Link's is excited to announce an important new hire to their product research and development team. Manuel Ortega recently joined Jack Link's to serve as vice president of Research & Product Development. Ortega's role is to ensure Jack Link's has the right process and ingredients in place to bring new and existing products to market that deliver consistent quality for consumers.

Ortega brings more than two decades of experience to the protein powerhouse, having spent more than 20 years on research and development teams at global food brands including Kraft Foods, General Mills and Yum Brands.

"I am excited to join this fast-paced team and continue to dominate the protein snack category," said Ortega. "Creating diversity in our product offerings and going to market quickly is critical, but we know our ongoing success lies in consistently crafting a great-tasting product."

From steak strips to pork rinds, Ortega and team continue to strive to be leaders in innovation across categories. No matter what you are craving or where you are, you always have a chance to Feed Your Wild Side with Jack Link's.

Jack Link's®– Feed Your Wild Side™ Jack Link's is a global leader in protein snacks and the No. 1 meat snack manufacturer worldwide. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link's is a family-owned company that represents a heritage of quality and consumer trust, with the mission to Feed Your Wild Side. Jack Link's offers more than 100 premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The Jack Link's Protein Snacks portfolio of brands includes Jack Link's, Lorissa's Kitchen, MATADOR Jerky, World Kitchens Jerky, Grass Run Farms Meat Snacks, BiFi, and Peperami. Check out JackLinks.com for more information on the brand.

