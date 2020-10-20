Jack in the Box Launches Vegan Chicken Sandwich for Limited Time

Fast-food chain Jack in the Box began testing its new Unchicken Sandwich at locations in Reno, Nevada, and Monterey and Salinas, California. The sandwich, which is available in spicy or classic flavors, will be available at these locations until December 12.

The chain partnered with Raised & Rooted to create the exclusive pea protein–based patty, which is not only free of chicken flesh but also free of eggs and cow’s milk.

The current Raised & Rooted filet on Jack’s Unchicken Sandwich contains no milk, eggs or other animal products, catering to our flexitarian and vegetarian consumers. While the filet is 100% plant based, the sandwich does have egg-based mayonnaise so it is not Certified Vegan. — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) October 17, 2020

The sandwich comes with lettuce and tomato, and it can be made vegan by asking for no mayo. (You can bring it home and add your favorite vegan mayo instead.) At $6.99 for a combo with fries and a drink, it’s similar in price to other sandwiches on the menu.

Rising consumer demand has paved the way for more vegan fast-food options, which will only continue to increase. Jack in the Box’s announcement follows multiple successful tests of KFC’s vegan Beyond Fried Chicken, a result of nearly two decades of PETA action against the company. After being pushed by PETA, many other major chain restaurants have launched vegan items, including Carl’s Jr., Del Taco, and Dunkin’, making it easier than ever to go vegan. If you’ve been thinking about trying to eat more compassionately, our mentor program can help:

