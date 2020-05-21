The J. M. Smucker Company Nominates Two New Independent Board Members

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today announced the nominations of Susan E. Chapman-Hughes and Jodi L. Taylor to its Board of Directors. The elections will take place at the Company's Annual Shareholder Meeting on August 19, 2020. Current Board Members Kathryn Dindo and Gary Oatey have informed the Company of their intention to not stand for re-election at this year's Annual Meeting.

"The entire Board feels strongly that both Susan and Jodi offer extensive expertise in critical areas that complement the experience of our current Board members," said Alex Shumate, Lead Director and Chair of the Nominating, Governance, and Corporate Responsibility Committee, The J. M. Smucker Company. "Susan brings tremendous knowledge of the consumer digital space, a critical growth area for the Company, while Jodi offers exceptional intelligence about consumer and market trends, which will support the Company's commitment to its growth imperatives."

Chapman-Hughes is currently Executive Vice President and Global Head, Digital Capabilities, Transformation and Operations, Global Commercial Services for American Express Company. In this role she oversees the end to end customer digital experience for commercial customers. Prior to joining American Express Company, Chapman-Hughes served as Chief Administrative Officer for Citi Realty Services at Citigroup. Inc. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Potbelly Corporation and on the Board of Trustees for Girls Inc. and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Chapman-Hughes' experience will enable her to provide valuable insights to the Board, particularly in the areas of sales, strategy, digital capabilities and technology, innovation, change management, executive compensation and environmental, social, and governance matters.

Taylor is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary for The Container Store Group, Inc. Prior to joining The Container Store Group, Inc., she served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Harold's Stores, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of Baby Superstore, Inc., which merged with Toys "R" Us, Inc. under her leadership. Taylor also served on the Board of Directors for Baby Superstore, Inc. She has been a certified public accountant since 1984, starting with an accounting role with Deloitte.

Taylor brings a wealth of expertise in strategy, compliance, risk management and human resources, as well as experience overseeing financial and environmental, social and governance strategies.

"I thank Kathryn and Gary for their years of dedicated service and the critical oversight they provided during a period of tremendous growth for the Company," added Shumate. "Both have made invaluable strategic contributions in addition to the leadership they provided as part of our Audit and Nominating, Governance, and Corporate Responsibility Committees."

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

