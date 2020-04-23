The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.88 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Monday, June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Mountain Time, at The St. Julien Hotel, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, Colorado 80302, subject to any changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, June 22, 2020, will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote on matters considered at the meeting.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif®, and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's®Uncrustables®, and Rachael Ray®Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of, and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

