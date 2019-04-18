The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.85 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Monday, June 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 17, 2019.

The Company also announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time, at The Ritz-Carlton, 1515 W. 3rd Street, Cleveland, Ohio. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, June 17, 2019, will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote on matters considered at the meeting.

