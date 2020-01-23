The J. M. Smucker Company Commits $1 Million to Support the I PROMISE School's Future HomeTown Hall

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its ongoing partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today announced a $1 million commitment toward the development of the I PROMISE School's HomeTown Hall. Reflecting the Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy, the HomeTown Hall will provide a space for students' continued development while encouraging family and community engagement.

With the positive impact that physical activity and sports can have on students' educational performance and personal development, the new facility offers a safe, innovative space for play and learning. In addition, the HomeTown Hall will host school-wide assemblies and other I PROMISE family experiences, including a monthly dinner for I PROMISE School families celebrating the importance of shared meals and togetherness.

"The J. M. Smucker Company's support has allowed our students and our families to thrive in ways we never dreamed possible," said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. "With their commitment, the HomeTown Hall will become an incredible, state-of-the-art gathering space that will bring our students and families together as we continue to help them along their journeys."

The I PROMISE School, a public elementary school created in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools, serves Akron's most challenged students and their families with the care and resources they need on the path to a better future.

In support of its philosophy that education starts at home and family is foundational to the development of each student, the school also offers a Family Resource Wing dedicated to providing wraparound support. This includes opportunities for GED preparation; medical, dental and vision care; legal services; financial literacy programming; job and family services; a fully stocked food pantry; and on-site laundry facilities.

Smucker has supported the LeBron James Family Foundation and its work with the I PROMISE School since it opened, when more than 200 of the Company's employees volunteered their time to help transform an administrative building into the innovative educational environment students now enjoy. In addition, Smucker has helped supply the school's on-site food pantry and donated funds to the school's library, among other efforts.

The HomeTown Hall initiative is an exciting extension of the Smucker relationship with the LeBron James Family Foundation as well as a reflection of its continued efforts to support families and children.

"Through their work at the I PROMISE School, the LeBron James Family Foundation has created an innovative and promising new model for supporting students and families who have traditionally been challenging to reach," said Jill Penrose, Chief People and Administrative Officer, The J. M. Smucker Company. "Our passion for supporting families and children has always been a core value of our Company. And the opportunity to play a role in the continued development of this important institution, and the positive impact it has on students, families and the community; supports our purpose: Feeding Connections That Help Us Thrive – Life Tastes Better Together."

Construction of the HomeTown Hall is tentatively scheduled to begin this year.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC, which is used under license.

About the LeBron James Family Foundation and the I PROMISE School

Recognizing the life-changing importance of education, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and attention in the kids of James' hometown in Akron, Ohio. Through its I PROMISE Program, the foundation serves more than 1,400 Akron-area students by providing them with the programs, support and mentors they need for success in school and beyond. In 2018, the Foundation partnered with Akron Public Schools to build all of its family-first programming and academic interventions into the groundbreaking I PROMISE School that has created a new model for urban, public education.

