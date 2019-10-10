It's Veggie Good At Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar

Houlihan's Highlights Meatless Items with Special Menu Insert



LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar may be known for their scratch-made cooking, but they also have an impressive vegetarian selection. When the new fall menu offerings launched earlier this month, Houlihan's also introduced "Veggie Good – Meatless Items From Our Menu" which includes the new Crispy Cauliflower Stir Fry, which debuted in the Midwest to rave reviews. The popular Crunchy Spicy Cauliflower appetizer is now available in all restaurants (in the Northeast it's called Firecracker Cauliflower.) This panko breaded cauliflower appetizer is tossed in chile aioli – warning, it's addictive.

Vegetarian options include Avocado Toast, Margherita Flatbread, Original Baked Potato Soup (order without bacon), Housemade Veggie Burger, the Impossible Burger, Houlihan's Famous Stuffed 'Shrooms, Classic Spinach Dip, Loaded Guacamole with cotija cheese, and amazing Basil Pesto Brussels Sprouts. If soup is your game, the Original Baked Potato Soup or Roasted Tomato Bisque is sure to please your palette.

Menu items vary by location and the availability of produce and other ingredients may alter the menu in some markets. For example, in the northeast guests will find the Salsa Cruda Bruschetta on the vegetarian offerings, and in the Midwest restaurants the special menu insert features the Parmesan Frites served with chipotle mayo, tangy tomato and garlic parm dipping sauces.

"The Houlihan's menu has a wide variety of options and although we've always identified the items that are vegetarian, we wanted to take it a step further and provide a special menu insert to make it easier for our guests with a vegetarian lifestyle," said Bill Leibengood, chief marketing officer, Houlihan's Restaurant, Inc. "We want to ensure that as we move forward with new menu development, that vegetarian options are an ongoing part of that process."

"We realize how important it is to provide more than just a side salad or salad options for our guests who follow a vegetarian lifestyle," added Angela Potts, senior marketing director of Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar. "Bringing in fresh and on-trend items that highlight vegetarian ingredients is our focus – and ensuring these take center stage on our menu."

Houlihan's also prides themselves on accommodating guests with dietary needs, including a notation next to all menu items that are gluten sensitive.

Check out the "Eats" section of www.houlihans.com to find the Veggie Good menu offerings for your local Houlihan's.

About Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc. has developed and owns several award-winning concepts from fine dining to upscale casual, including Houlihan's Bar + Grill. There are currently 61 Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar locations that are both company and franchise-owned, located primarily in the Midwest and northeast United States. For more information visit www.Houlihans.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @Houlihans.

