It's 'Snack to School' Season

SmartBox Offers Families and Students a Subscription for Healthy and Convenient Snacks



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is soon transitioning to back-to-school time, leaving less hours in the day to prepare healthy snacks on the go. SmartBox Company now provides a solution for families and busy individuals and has launched new options online with their Express snack box service to cater to busy moms, families and even college students to make an affordable variety of healthy snack options quick, convenient and accessible.

Launched by SmartBox in 2018, SmartBox Express provides a subscription-based service to provide individuals with tasty, yet healthy, snack options, designed for their lifestyle. The SmartBox team is constantly searching for the best all-natural and organic snacks and beverages, and getting them into the hands of those looking for the latest products their family will love.

"The Family Box is the perfect way to provide high-quality lunch box treats for the kids, and also stock a pantry at home for oneself. It is versatile enough to give the older kids a gift as they head to college for the first time or for the little ones, to make mom's life easier when it comes to choosing healthy options," said Brandon Stallings, SmartBox Founder.

"Every order from SmartBox Express can be customized for your lifestyle or as a gift, even including energy and protein supplements, gluten-free options, get-well teas and a fun 'Party Detox' ayurvedic remedy for those 21 and over."

Customize your SmartBox to help introduce kids to new healthy snack options, or choose your favorites like Annie's Organic Snacks, Lenny and Larry's Protein Cookies, Think Jerky, and Pure Organic Fruit Bars.

"Back to school doesn't have to be a difficult transition," said Stallings. "We've found a way to save busy families the travel time and provide what they want, delivered to their doorstep automatically at whatever frequency they specify. It's that simple."

The most popular option is to subscribe to weekly or monthly deliveries, which provides snack recipients with 10 percent off their orders, which are delivered to them on the dates they specify and can be modified using the easy online ordering portal. Healthy snack lovers can choose from the protein-packed Fitness Box, kid-friendly Family Box, sweet and savory Celebration Box or thrill-seek with the "Surprise Me" Box. SmartBox is also expanding their individual snack options available and plans to roll-out 'custom order' subscriptions by the end of August.

To help families transition into the school year, now through Aug. 31, 2019, snack-lovers will receive 20% off for any SmartBox Express Snack Box of their choosing with code snack2school.

For more information, visit https://smartbox-express.com/.

