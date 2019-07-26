It's That Shark Time of Year Again, Kellogg's Launches New Baby Shark Cereal

In Partnership with Pinkfong, This Limited-Edition Cereal Is Available This August



BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's partners with Pinkfong to launch new Baby Shark cereal just in time to extend that popular week for discussing sharks. This limited-edition cereal includes berry flavored loops and yummy marbits, blended together to be sure your family is singing "doo doo doo."

"We know Baby Shark is a catchy tune that has captured the hearts of many families," said Erin Storm, Kellogg Marketing Director All Family Cereal. "New Kellogg's Baby Shark cereal was created to expand on the joy families feel in a tasty way."

Kellogg's Baby Shark cereal is available in Sam's Club starting August 17 until supplies last. To learn more about Kellogg's cereals, visit www.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Pinkfong

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids' content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 4,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children's content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong's accolades include the Amazon Video Direct Star, YouTube's Diamond Play Button and Google Play's Best Family App of 2014-2017.

For more information, please visit the Pinkfong website , subscribe to its YouTube channel, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram .

