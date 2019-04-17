It's a National Pretzel Day Party! Pretzelmaker® is Rewarding Members with a FREE Pretzel on National Pretzel Day (April 26) and is Celebrating with the Launch of New Catering Offerings

Download the Pretzelmaker Rewards App and enjoy a FREE original soft pretzel on Friday, April 26. Twenty five lucky users will also be surprised with a pretzel party featuring Pretzelmaker's new catering offerings



ATLANTA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a National Pretzel Day Party at Pretzelmaker®! The national best in class handmade pretzel brand will be celebrating by offering its Rewards App members a FREE* original soft pretzel (salted or unsalted) on National Pretzel Day (Friday, April 26). Customers must either already be a Pretzelmaker Rewards member or download the app from the App Store or Google Play. For more information on the National Pretzel Day giveaway visit, https://pretzelmaker.com/national-pretzel-day-2019/.

Additionally, the brand will be surprising lucky members with the gift of a pretzel party featuring Pretzelmaker's new catering offerings. 25 lucky rewards users will receive a free* Pretzel Bites tray, a 16 ounce container of sauce of their choice and a half gallon of fresh made lemonade. Pretzelmaker created its new catering program to encourage guests to bring their favorite pretzel products to parties, gatherings, office events and all of the occasions in life worth celebrating. The catering menu features piping hot trays of Pretzel Bites in a variety of flavors, Mini Pretzel Dogs, Stuffed Pretzel Bites (Mozzarella and Bacon & Mozzarella), pretzels by the dozen available in assorted flavors, sauces and all-natural Lemonade by the half gallon. The menu can be found here, https://pretzelmaker.com/catering/.

"National Pretzel Day is worthy of a party and with our annual free pretzel giveaway plus the launch of our new catering menu, we're helping people celebrate with the most delicious pretzels in the nation," said Steve Thomas, Executive Vice President of Pretzelmaker. "This year we have a new twist on the day with the inclusion of our new and improved Pretzelmaker Rewards App. It's now easier than ever to earn rewards for free pretzel items and we are looking forward to welcoming pretzel lovers to our stores on April 26 and celebrating with them throughout the year – everyone needs a little pretzel in their party!"

For more information and store locations, visit our website www.pretzelmaker.com or join us on social media: follow @pretzelmaker on Twitter; add @pretzelmakerpics on Instagram; follow "Pretzelmaker" on Snapchat; or become a fan of the brand on Facebook www.facebook.com/pretzelmaker.

*Limit one offer per guest during the day of the promotion. No purchase necessary. Free Salted/Unsalted Pretzel (valued up to $4) redeemable on Friday, 4/26/19 for all members of the Pretzelmaker Rewards program during regular business hours. Customers need to download the "Pretzelmaker Rewards" App from the App Store or Google Play by 8 p.m. on 4/26/19 and sign up to join Pretzelmaker Rewards to receive offer. At participating Pretzelmaker locations only. Offer is not redeemable for cash.

*Full official rules and regulations for the catering giveaway can be found here, http://mghapps.com/files/7215/5534/8919/PretzelMaker_Official_Natl_Pretzel_Day_Promotion_Rules_FINAL.pdf.

About Pretzelmaker® - www.pretzelmaker.com

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked, hand-rolled soft pretzel products, dipping sauces and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Dog, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and the portable Pretzel Bites. Following integration in 2010, the Pretzelmaker® brand now also includes Pretzel Time®. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also rapidly expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Pretzelmaker has recently introduced a new twist to the brand, the Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker® concept. Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker® is perfect for colleges/universities, airports and transportation centers. The menu offers breakfast sandwiches on pretzel buns, Cinnamon Toast Pretzel Sticks, Pretzel Flatbread Pizzas and Pepperoni Pretzel Rolls in addition to its fresh hand-rolled Pretzels, Pretzel Bites, Pretzel Dogs and all-natural lemonades and smoothies. To learn more, visit https://www.pretzelmakerfranchise.com/fresh-twist/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-a-national-pretzel-day-party-pretzelmaker-is-rewarding-members-with-a-free-pretzel-on-national-pretzel-day-april-26-and-is-celebrating-with-the-launch-of-new-catering-offerings-300833904.html

SOURCE Pretzelmaker