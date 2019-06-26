It's Business As Usual At Ralphs

Strike authorization does not mean a strike will happen.Friendly Associates will continue to serve customers with fresh, in-stock merchandise.



LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All 190 Ralphs locations remain open and serving local communities in light of the recent strike authorization vote called by United Food & Commercial Workers union representatives. The authorization vote does not mean a strike will occur – it only gives union leaders the authority to call a strike, if needed. Meantime, it is business as usual in all Ralphs stores and the company's hard-working associates continue to take great care of customers, the communities they serve and each other.

Ralphs will continue to negotiate in good faith for an agreement that is fair for associates, as well as the company. The next rounds of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) meetings are scheduled for July 10-12, July 15-17 and July 30-31 & August 1.

"Our goals, always, are to reach an agreement that provides a solid package of wages, benefits and a stable pension plan for our valued associates that allows our company to remain competitive despite the disruption in the grocery industry. We understand the importance of investing in the people who work for Ralphs, as they are the friendly faces and heart of this company," said Mike Murphy, president of Ralphs.

For up-to-date information on labor negotiations, please visit www.ralphscba.com.

