Italian-Inspired Dishes

Sicilian Lamb Meatballs with Whipped Feta-Olive Oil Sauce

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Sicilian Lamb Meatballs:

1 pound ground lamb

1 tablespoon Carapelli Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons pine nuts

2 tablespoons golden raisins

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Feta-Olive Oil Sauce:

1/2 pound feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons Carapelli Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

To make Lamb Meatballs: Heat oven to 375 F. Line large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In large bowl, mix lamb, olive oil, panko bread crumbs, pine nuts, raisins, egg, salt and pepper. Use hands to mix all ingredients together.

Roll mixture into approximately 36 meatballs about 1 inch in diameter and place on baking sheet.

Bake 15 minutes until sizzling and golden brown.

To make Feta-Olive Oil Spread: In food processor, blend feta cheese, olive oil and yogurt 30-45 seconds until creamy.

Serve Lamb Meatballs with Feta-Olive Oil Sauce for dipping or scooping.

Marinated Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Olive Oil Agrodolce

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Roasted Mushrooms:

2 pounds Portobello mushrooms

1/2 cup Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 teaspoons fresh sage, minced

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Agrodolce:

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

To make Roasted Mushrooms: Clean and destem mushrooms, cutting large mushroom caps in half.

In large bowl, toss mushrooms with olive oil, fresh sage and fresh rosemary. Let mushrooms marinate 1 hour, tossing occasionally to absorb oil.

Heat oven to 400 F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Spread marinated mushrooms on baking sheets, making sure mushrooms are in single layer and not crowded. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

Roast 30 minutes until mushrooms are crisped and golden brown at edges.

To make Agrodolce: In small saucepan over medium-low heat, bring vinegar and honey to simmer, stirring occasionally until honey dissolves.

Continue simmering 15-20 minutes until vinegar is reduced by half and is thick and syrupy.

To serve, place roasted mushrooms on platter and drizzle generously with Agrodolce and olive oil. Serve with choice of side.

Rustic Tuscan Potato Leek Soup with Olive Oil Pesto

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Servings: 6

Potato Leek Soup:

3 medium-large leeks

2 tablespoons Carapelli Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 large garlic clove, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste (optional)

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced into 2-inch cubes

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

Pesto:

1 packed cup fresh basil

1 packed cup flat-leaf parsley

1 medium-large garlic clove, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons pine nuts or 1/4 cup walnuts

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup Carapelli Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

To make Potato Leek Soup: Trim bulb ends and tough, dark green stems off leeks. Slice tender white and light green stems in half lengthwise then soak in cold water 10-15 minutes to remove dirt. Drain leeks, rinse well and slice into thick half-moons.

In large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-low heat, heat olive oil. Add leeks, garlic and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks are soft, about 10 minutes.

Add potatoes and broth. Cover and increase heat to medium. Bring soup to simmer then uncover and continue cooking 30 minutes.

Using immersion blender, puree soup until smooth, or carefully ladle into standing blender to puree in batches. Taste and add more salt, if desired.

To make Pesto: In food processor, pulse basil, parsley, garlic, pine nuts, salt and olive oil to make chunky herb sauce.

To serve, ladle soup into bowls and spoon Pesto on top of each serving.

