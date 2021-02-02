It’s Easy to Save Animals on Game Day With These 10 Super Bowl Snacks

Super Bowl LV is still on for February 7, which means the time to plan your snacks is now. Although the game won’t break any attendance records because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record-breaking number of vegan snacks are available. Here are 10 tasty treats that score a touchdown in our book. These animal-free eats are oh so easy to serve to your roommates or friends.

Snacks for Super Bowl LV

Kick off the celebration with a classic queso. These two versions from Siete Foods and LOCA are creamy, dairy-free delights. Both companies offer a mild and a spicy version if you want to turn up the heat. Spread the queso on chips for easy nachos, or just heat it up in the jar. Either way, it won’t disappoint.

Keep up the spice with these chili and lime tortillas from Trader Joe’s. They’re fire.

These bagel-seasoned potato chips are the flavor combo we didn’t know we needed—crispy and cruelty-free.

Another dip to complement the chips is this chipotle sauce made from almonds. To put it simply, it’s bitchin’.

Get into the vegan meat of the game with MorningStar Farms’ Veggie Pepperoni Pizza Bites. All you have to do is pop them in the oven for warm, tomato-y goodness.

Next up are nuggets. These soy-based morsels can be dipped in ketchup, BBQ sauce, vegan ranch, or anything else that suits your football fancy.

These “cheese” sticks are perfect for snacking. The new cheddar and mozzarella sticks from Daiya are better than a halftime show.

No watch party would be complete without vegan wings. The “sausage” wings from Field Roast are crispy and spicy with a Buffalo sauce that wins big.

As Super Bowl LV draws to a close, celebrate victory with some sweet treats. You’ll find loads of vegan pastries in the bakery aisle at Whole Foods.

A dessert dip is waiting for you in the end zone. This dreamy vanilla bean spread from Delighted By tastes just like cookie dough.

Why You Should Make Every Game Day Vegan

Plant-based wings and dips spare animals a miserable life of suffering on crowded farms. Any vegan snack you choose for Super Bowl LV will prevent chickens, cows, and pigs from being slaughtered, and you will feel super. So go vegan—for game day and every day.

