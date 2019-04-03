Iowa Rotocast Plastics unveils its new Push Cart Elite at Centerplate's 2019 Annual Conference in Detroit's Cobo Center - April 3, 2019

DECORAH, Iowa, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first major product launch of 2019 is the new and improved, Push Cart Elite. The Push Cart Elite is the ultimate, all-in-one mobile selling solution. This popular, insulated ice-down merchandiser with built-in handles features a new, sleek design to easily fit through standard doorways while still providing the ample pack-out of its predecessor.

The Push Cart Elite features optional tablet P.O.S. mount for convenient transaction processing and lockable storage. The ergonomic handle height and larger casters make it suitable for pushing over any terrain, even fully stocked with ice and product. Comes standard with 6" casters.

The Push Cart Elite comes with three customizable graphic areas to showcase your brand. The optional Pole Topper received a fresh design that now features larger graphic areas on three sides and new LED lighting to be sure your products command attention.

"IRP has always strived to be at the forefront of food & beverage serving solutions. We are constantly working on innovation to provide our clients a great product that fits their specific needs and maximizes their profits. IRP's goal is, and has always been, to offer exceptional products and innovate new solutions with our clients' best interests in mind," said Jeremy Olsgard, Sales Manager at IRP.

Utilized by concessionaires across the country, the Push Cart Elite is an effortless way to increase your beverage revenue this Spring and Summer at stadiums, venues, festivals, fairs and amusement parks.

About Iowa Rotocast Plastics, Inc.

Iowa Rotocast Plastics, founded in 1986, is an established manufacturer and supplier of merchandising equipment for the food and beverage industry. Headquartered in Decorah, IA, this family-owned business offers brands divided into three main product categories: RotoTough products that include ice-down merchandising solutions and case stackers; wire racks and electronic refrigeration; and IRP's fabricated food & beverage equipment built for on/off premise. IRP caters to beverage brands, foodservice and hospitality groups, as well as working directly with stadiums, venues, and arenas to fulfill year-over-year needs.

