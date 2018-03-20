Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of BRF S.A.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BRF S.A. ("BRF" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRFS).

A class action complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of BRF's securities, including its American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class") alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the complaint, BRF represented in its public filings throughout the Class Period that BRF focuses on quality and food safety in all of its operations in order to meet customers' specifications, prevent contamination and minimize the risk of outbreaks of animal diseases. BRF also emphasized that the Company conducts its business in strict compliance with both national and international anti-bribery and anticorruption legislation.

On March 17, 2017, the complaint alleges that media outlets reported that Brazilian federal police raided BRF offices, along with other meatpackers, following a two-year investigation into alleged bribery of regulators to subvert inspections of their plants. The probe, known as "Operation Weak Flesh," had uncovered about 40 cases of meatpackers who had bribed inspectors and politicians to overlook unsanitary practices such as processing rotten meat and running plants with traces of salmonella.

Following this news, BRF's ADR price fell $0.99, or 7.73%, to close at $11.81 per ADR on March 17, 2017.

On March 5, 2018, Reuters reported that Brazilian federal police arrested BRF's former Chief Executive Officer, Pedro de Andrade Faria, on charges that he was aware that BRF committed fraud by trying to avoid food safety checks. Reportedly, the "police cited evidence that five laboratories accredited by the Agriculture Ministry colluded with the analysis department of BRF to 'falsify' test results related to the safety of its industrial process."

Following this news, BRF's ADR price fell $1.83, or 19.43%, to close at $7.59 per ADR on March 5, 2018.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 11, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

