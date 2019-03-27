Investing in ag? Look to Global AgInvesting's conferences for insight

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and agriculture are at a pivotal point – an increased interest by consumers about where their food comes from and how it is made is driving critical change on the business side, and propelling the investment opportunities into the limelight. With strong fundamentals for investing in agriculture – where patient capital yields long-term gains – insightful investors are looking to Global AgInvesting (GAI) events to examine the plethora of options in the burgeoning sector. The 2019 schedule of events includes:

Global AgInvesting 2019, Grand Hyatt, New York City, April 1-3

Global AgInvesting New York is the world's preeminent gathering of agriculture investment stakeholders where more than 700 attendees will converge for a comprehensive overview of the ag investment landscape and a clear idea of where the real money is moving in the space.

With the growth of ag as a mainstream asset class over the last decade, increasing interest from private and institutional investors has given rise to over 400 investment funds, up from 38 in 2005, with AUM in excess of $73 billion, according to the 2018 Global Food Agriculture Investment Outlook by Valoral Advisors.

Consequently, international investors, asset managers, agribusiness executives and entrepreneurs are heading to GAI for insight on strategic allocations to the sector, and to network with some of the industry's most influential ag-sector investors, operators and innovators. The agenda highlights agriculture opportunities in specific regions, the growth of organic and sustainable farming, agtech, institutional perspectives, macro drivers and more. www.gai-nyc.com

AgTech Nexus USA, The Standard Club, Chicago, July 22-23

An industry focus on sustainability and efficiency, as well as estimates that food production needs to double by 2050 to meet increasing population has innovators and large corporations alike honing their attention and research on agriculture technology solutions. In fact, according to Finistere Ventures 2018 AgTech Investment Review, the last five years have seen $6.7 billion invested in ag technologies, with another 4,000-plus opportunities identified.

This year's AgTech Nexus, co-hosted for the first time with the Illinois Soybean Association, will feature the latest developments in data-driven farm management tools; and advances in genetics, robotics, blockchain technology, predictive agriculture and AI platforms. Thanks to the move of the conference to the Midwest, more growers will participate in the conversation between investors and entrepreneurs than ever before. There also will be technology demos, equipment exhibitions and distillery tours on a farm just west of Chicago. www.agtechnexus.com

Global AgInvesting Asia, Tokyo American Club, Tokyo, September 12-13

Asia's population, wealth, GDP and food/protein consumption continue to grow, and companies and asset managers are looking to follow suit with influential Japanese institutional investors who have already made allocations to the sector. "While Intra-Asian/ASEAN agri-food-agtech deals are well understood, Asian investor allocations into the Americas and Europe are often under the radar," said Greg Mellinger, CEO of HighQuest Group, an agricultural and food sector consulting firm that is also the host of GAI. "I expect this to change rapidly, and for many more Asian industry and financial investors to allocate significant sums outside of Asia via funds, M&A and greenfield options."

Join multinational agribusinesses, ag-focused private equity and venture capital fund managers, as well as institutional LP investors at they discuss farmland, agtech plays and infrastructure opportunities around the globe at this 9th annual event. www.gai-asia.com

Global AgInvesting Europe, The Landmark Hotel, London, December 9-10

Hundreds will gather for the 10th anniversary Global AgInvesting Europe, which will have a renewed focus on climate-smart and regenerative agriculture. Ag producers, scientists and policy makers alike are calling for more attention to be paid to the environmental challenges attributed to global climate change, and regenerative agriculture provides a solution that is inspiring new investment opportunities.

The conference also will feature Professor David Hughes, an international speaker on global food and drink industry issues, who will present Consumer Driven Megatrends and Their Implications on Agriculture Investment. Other topics to be addressed include assessing farmland investment opportunities in Western Europe, Africa and Australia; implementing ag private equity strategies; and demonstrating the impact of agriculture technologies. www.gai-eu.com

Learn more about all GAI 2019 events at www.globalaginvesting.com.

Global AgInvesting, a brand of HighQuest Group, is the world's most well attended agricultural investment conference series and leading resource for news and insight into the global agricultural sector. www.globalaginvesting.com

