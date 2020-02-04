Introducing Protein-Packed Pork Rinds Without The Pig!

Outstanding Foods Launches New Plant-Based Snack With Tons Of Flavor And Zero Guilt

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outstanding Foods , creator and innovator of tasty as hell plant-based foods, is kicking off 2020 with a brand new product lineup set to make waves in the healthy snacking world. Known for their highly acclaimed, celebrity-backed debut product PigOut Chips , the company is excited to introduce PigOut® Pigless® Pork Rinds to the better-for-you marketplace, officially launching to the public on February 7, 2020.

Whether you've had traditional pork rinds or not, you will love these guilt-free alternatives! The new rinds are packed with protein, baked (not fried) until light and crispy, and seasoned carefully to create an authentic pork taste. Available in four flavors, Original, Nacho Cheese, Hella Hot, and Texas BBQ, now you can eat your healthy heart out. Each 3.5 ounce bag is packed with 25 grams of plant-based protein and free from gluten, soy, GMOs, cholesterol and trans fats. They're also certified vegan and kosher!

Hi-res images available here

The brainchild of veteran entrepreneur Bill Glaser and renowned chef Dave Anderson, Outstanding Foods recognizes that people want to eat mindfully, but without sacrificing taste or texture. It all starts with wholesome, plant-based ingredients that are transformed in the kitchen to create satisfying flavors and textures that appeal to both meat lovers and vegans alike.

"I'm really excited about our pigless pork rinds - I honestly cannot stop eating them. Of all the products that I've had a hand in creating, these are definitely the most craveable." - Chef Dave Anderson, co-founder and Executive Chef

"We've all bought a bag of chips with the intention of having just a few. Fast forward to an empty bag and a guilty aftertaste full of fat and salt, but no nutrition. Our PigOut Rinds have solved this problem. Now you can enjoy a salty, savory snack that's packed with flavor AND nutrition! With a whopping 25 grams of protein in every full size bag, you can PigOut with zero guilt." - Bill Glaser, co-founder and CEO

Since day one, there's been an impressive roster of celebrity investors that believe in the groundbreaking company's continued momentum, from professional athletes to prominent entrepreneurs.

"Innovation, plant-based, great taste. Outstanding Foods and the PigOut brand - there's nothing like it." Rob Dyrdek

"This is going to be my new addiction. Without a doubt." Chris Harder

"I don't even know how to explain it. It's like nothing I've ever had in my mouth." Daniella Monet

"Baked, not fried, which is huge. 25 grams of protein per bag. Soy-free too. Damn. Just all the boxes. Just check them all." Andrea Russett

The new PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds will be available from February 7, 2020 at www.outstandingfoods.com , retailing at $3.99 (3.5oz) and $1.79 (1oz) per bag.

In addition to cooking up new snacks, Outstanding Foods is workshopping an even tastier 2.0 version of their famous PigOut Chips. Improvements will include increased manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand and a newly reshaped chip that not only tastes, but looks like a bacon strip. Stay tuned!

Contact: Geena Dimaano

Email: geena@jacktaylorpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-protein-packed-pork-rinds-without-the-pig-300998658.html

SOURCE Outstanding Foods