Introducing Freely Pet: A New, Easier-to-Understand Pet Food

BRENTWOOD, Mo., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freely Pet, LLC introduced its new limited ingredient diet pet foods and Nutrition Center at Global Pet Expo in Orlando last week. With a combined 100 years of pet food and nutrition expertise, Freely Pet is committed to making pet food easier to understand, allowing pet parents to nourish with the confidence they deserve.

Freely launched with a selection of dry and wet foods as well as functional bone broth toppers for both cats and dogs. Freely's simple, nutritious recipes are made in the USA with limited, purposeful ingredients. All Freely cat food recipes are grain-free and Freely offers both whole grain and grain-free recipes for dogs. For those pet parents interested in doing something extra to help the planet, Freely offers whole grain vegetarian and whole grain flexitarian recipes for dogs.

In addition to pet food, Freely also announced the launch of their Nutrition Center. Staffed by pet nutrition experts, the Freely Nutrition Center will provide pet parents a best in class way to easily gather the information and support they need to make confident decisions about their pet's nutrition.

"Freely was launched to fill the enormous confidence gap in pet food. We are committed to improving the health of pets by giving pet parents easy access to the information they need through our Nutrition Center and by offering simple, limited ingredient recipes suitable for a broad range of dogs and cats," said Reed Howlett, Founder and CEO of Freely Pet.

Freely products are available now through https://freelypet.com/ and will be available in early April at premium independent pet retailers and Chewy.com.

ABOUT FREELY

Freely Pet, LLC was started by a group of passionate pet parents committed to making pet food easier to understand. The company is driven by its purpose of freeing pet parents of guilt by enabling them to nourish their pets with confidence and ease. All Freely products are limited ingredient diet recipes made in the USA from the finest ingredients from around the world.

Freely is privately held and headquartered in Brentwood, Missouri. Visit us at freelypet.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-freely-pet-a-new-easier-to-understand-pet-food-301016743.html

SOURCE Freely Pet, LLC