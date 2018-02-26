Introducing Better Almond Butter

A new brand exclusively dedicated to unpasteurized, organic & sprouted almond butterAvailable now in Truly Raw, Toasted and Sweet & Salty

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Almond Butter, an all-new, high-quality almond butter is here and blowing the whistle on all your favorite almond butters. All major almond butter brands use U.S. grown almonds, which require a method of pasteurization that often times uses carcinogens. Better Almond Butter uses only unpasteurized and sprouted almonds from an organic farm in Spain. Better Almond Butter is not only remarkably delicious but truly a more natural and nutritious almond butter.

While working in food film production, founder Jordyn Gatti began to realize all his favorite brands of almond butter were made using U.S grown pasteurized almonds, whittling away all the important nutrients and flavor these nuts have to offer. Driven by a passion to create the most wholesome, pure and palate-pleasing product he could, Gatti decided to make his own almond butter, first experimenting in his Brooklyn apartment before quickly moving to a commercial kitchen.

"Simply put, the core principal for Better Almond Butter is to make better food made a better way."

Better Almond Butter currently offers three flavors: Truly Raw, Toasted, Sweet & Salty. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Food52 (launching March 12th) and BetterAlmondButter.com as well as a growing list of grocers along the east coast. The company is actively pursuing additional distribution outlets nationwide. MSRP is $19.95 for a 12oz jar. Launching soon: On-The-Go Squeeze packets and Almond powder.

Why is it so important for almonds to be unpasteurized?

A little background information you may not know is that all U.S. grown almonds must be pasteurized. Starting on September 1, 2007 it became illegal for raw almonds to be manufactured and sold in the U.S. The most commonly used method of pasteurization occurs by gassing the almonds with a chemical called propylene oxide (PPO). PPO is considered a probable carcinogen and is illegal to use on food in most other countries in the world. So in addition to the fact that pasteurization is bad for you it also zaps nutrients and flavor. At Better Almond Butter our almonds are imported from a farm in Spain and are 100% organic and unpasteurized.

Why sprouted?

All almonds have enzyme inhibitors that make them difficult to digest and prevent your body from absorbing all of their nutritional value. Our sprouting process involves soaking the nuts until they begin to germinate. The sprouted almonds are then slowly dried at a very low temperature. This sprouting process breaks down the enzyme inhibitors, releasing the full nutritional content of the nut and makes our almonds more digestible.

