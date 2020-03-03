International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Reveals 2020 Silver Plate Award Recipients

Eight operator individuals who have dedicated their careers to the foodservice industry to be recognized at Awards Celebration in May

CHICAGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is proud to announce the 2020 IFMA Silver Plate Award recipients. Silver Plate winners in eight categories were unveiled today at IFMA's 2020 Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) in New Orleans.

IFMA's annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards honors the nation's leading foodservice operator talent. Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners. From the Silver Plate winners, one is chosen by the jury to receive the industry's most prestigious recognition, IFMA's Gold Plate Award, revealed for the first time during the 66th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration in Chicago.

"For 66 years the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards have recognized foodservice operators achieving excellence throughout their careers," said IFMA President and CEO, Larry Oberkfell. "The 2020 Silver Plate recipients join the ranks of the industry's best in each category."

2020 Silver Plate Class:

Independent Restaurants/Multi-Concept:

Joe Essa , President & CEO | Thomas Keller Restaurant Group

, | Thomas Keller Restaurant Group Chain Full Service:

Phil Hickey , Chairman | Miller's Ale House Restaurants

, | Miller's Ale House Restaurants Chain Limited Service:

Scott Redler , COO/Co-Founder | Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

, | Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Health Care:

Eric Eisenberg , Director of Dining Services | Rogue Valley Manor

, | Rogue Valley Manor Elementary & Secondary Schools:

Bertrand Weber , Director, Culinary & Wellness Services | Minneapolis Public Schools

, | Public Schools Colleges & Universities:

Zia Ahmed , Senior Director of Dining Services | The Ohio State University

, | The Business & Industry/Foodservice Management:

Victoria Vega , Senior Vice President, Specialty Group | Unidine Corporation

, | Unidine Corporation Retail & Specialty:

Brandon Chrostowski , Founder/President/CEO | EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

The annual celebration continues to be the industry's biggest of the year, as several other individuals and organizations will be honored through the National Restaurant Association "Legends" Award, the Specialty Food Association "sofi" Awards and the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) "Women in Manufacturing" Award.

The 66th Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 16, during National Restaurant Association Show Week at Chicago's historic Union Station. Award-winning Chef Rick Bayless will serve as the evening's Master of Ceremonies.

Click here for more information on the event and to reserve your table.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 66 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-foodservice-manufacturers-association-reveals-2020-silver-plate-award-recipients-301015387.html

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)