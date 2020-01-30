The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Introduces IFMA Scope(SM), a new online portal for data and insights featuring the Consumer Food Journey(SM)

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) today introduced IFMA ScopeSM—an interactive online portal that provides foodservice manufacturers with one source for strategic data and insights from across the foodservice landscape. With the introduction of IFMA Scope, the complexities of foodservice are made easier to understand, and business plans easier to create.

"The launch of IFMA Scope and the Consumer Food JourneySM signal a new era in the way IFMA serves its member community," said Larry Oberkfell, President and CEO of IFMA. "IFMA Scope offers our membership a complete view of the foodservice landscape, providing them with access to strategic data, insights and go-to-market tools in one easy-to-use online portal."

With one entry point into insights from across the foodservice landscape, IFMA Scope provides users with three interactive tools for research and planning: The Operator Landscape; Go-to-Market Model; and the new Consumer Food Journey. Together, these resources provide the foodservice community with an interactive view of market trends, industry changes, and consumer shifts.

Within the IFMA Scope portal, the new Consumer Food Journey provides the industry's first end-to-end understanding of how consumers make their food and beverage choices, both at and away from home. The tool is grounded in exhaustive research conducted with more than 15,000 consumers over a 12-month period, providing insights and data needed to understand the nuanced and complex process of consumers' everyday food choices. These data sets will be updated regularly to keep the data fresh and accurate.

"The amount of insights available at our fingertips through this new portal is something that is unprecedented in our industry," said Perry Miele, President of Nestle Professional North America and 2020 IFMA Chairman. "This tool is another example of the tremendous value that IFMA returns to its members."

IFMA Scope is the culmination of IFMA's Food Future 2025™ initiative that provides the foodservice industry's first comprehensive and interactive decision model of the total food landscape. Driven by the IFMA Board of Directors and developed in partnership with Kinetic12 and Datassential, IFMA Scope provides the industry with the complete research and data collected as part of the initiative's three pillars for insights, reflected in the resources made available within the portal.

To explore IFMA Scope and the new Consumer Food Journey, please visit www.IFMAworld.com.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

