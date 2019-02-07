International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Announces 2019 Executive Committee And Board Of Directors

Dawn Food Products, Inc. Senior Vice President, General Manager Frozen Business Unit Bill McClellan named IFMA's 2019 Chairman of the Board

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), a trade association established in 1952 comprised of the world's most prestigious food, equipment and supply manufacturers announces the election of officers and directors to its 2019 Board of Directors.

"The mission of IFMA is to provide the insights and best practices that enable our member community to work collaboratively with their partners to win the consumers choice. IFMA is fortunate to have a Board of Directors whose inspired leadership supports our ambitious mission and goals," said IFMA President and CEO Larry Oberkfell. "We are excited to welcome our new officers, with a shared commitment to building industry leadership and maximizing member return on investment."

Bill McClellan has been elected as Chairman of the Board. As Senior Vice President, General Manager Frozen Business Unit of Dawn Food Products, Mr. McClellan brings unique insights in addressing cutting edge developments within the foodservice industry. Under his leadership, Mr. McClellan leads the board in shaping IFMA's Food Future 2025 framework which focuses on the Consumer Food Journey, Operator Landscape and Go To Market Strategies. IFMA's board of directors identified the need for new data and new models to better understand changing consumer needs, the evolution of operators, and new disruptive market strategies.

"I am looking forward to serving as Chairman alongside our dynamic Board of Directors," Mr. McClellan said. "We are in an evolving industry that is moving at such a rapid pace. I'm privileged to be guiding our talented thought leaders as we navigate this new age, while advancing IFMA's vision and mission."

2019 Executive Committee

In addition to Mr. McClellan and Mr. Oberkfell, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the association's Executive Committee this year:

IFMA First Vice Chairman: Perry Miele, President - Nestlé Professional North America

IFMA Vice Chairman: Michael Cannon, Vice President Sales & Marketing - Surlean Foods

IFMA Vice Chairman & Treasurer: Malcolm Simmonds, Chief Customer Officer - Weston Foods Foodservice

IFMA Membership & Education Foundation Chairman: Hugh Roth, Senior Vice President - Chief Customer and Business Development Officer - PepsiCo Global Foodservice

IFMA 2017 Chairman: Kevin Delahunt, President - Food Service & Ingredients - Sargento Foods Inc.

At Large: Kristin Bird, General Manager - Foodservice, Industrial & International - Basic American Foods

At Large: Jamie McKeon, Vice President of Marketing, Foodservice - Rich Products Corporation

2019 Board Members

Four new members have also been elected to IFMA's Board of Directors, including:

Jennifer Brizzolara, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, US Potatoes - McCain Foods

Ashley Peeples, Senior Vice President, Foodservice Sales and Marketing - Aryzta LLC

David Rizley, Vice President of Strategic Accounts - Essity Professional Hygiene

John Sattem, Vice President Sales - Coca-Cola Foodservice

IFMA is pleased to announce that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2019:

Luis Andrade, Senior Vice President Foodservice - Ventura Foods

Tom Bell, Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods - Wayne Farms, LLC

Alicia Cleary, Director, Trade Relations & Industry Affairs - Anheuser-Busch

Joe Cusick, Director of National Accounts - Mondelēz International

Don Davis, Vice President of Specialty Sales - Kellogg's Specialty Channels

Paul Edmondson, Commercial Director, P&G Professional America's - P&G Professional

Lisa Fisher, Senior Vice President, Specialty Channels – Chobani

Alec Frisch, Vice President & General Manager, Dixie Foodservice - Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Ahmad Hamade, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder - CraftMark Bakery

Don Hornish, Vice President Foodservice - Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

Stacey Kearin, Marketing Director/General Business Manager, Foodservice - Land O' Lakes, Inc.

Jim Kinnerk, President - ConAgra Foodservice

Brad Kirk, Senior Vice President Global Accounts - LYONS

Adam LeDonne, President Food Solutions North America - Unilever Food Solutions

Nan Luningham, Vice President Foodservice Marketing and Channel Development - Tyson Foods

Chris Mulder, Senior Vice President North American Sales - High Liner Foods

Mike Nestor, Vice President Foodservice Sales - Stratas Foods

Bob Pierce, Senior Vice President, The Americas, BUNN Commercial - Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director - The Hershey Company

Teri Trullinger, Group Vice President Sales - Cargill

Tim Wayne, General Manager and Vice President, Away From Home - The J.M. Smucker Company

Ben Wexler, President - Custom Culinary, Inc.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA):

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a leading trade association comprised of the world's most prestigious food, equipment and supply manufacturers in the $700 + billion foodservice industry. IFMA provides networking, insights and best practices that helps the association win as leaders in this very complex business, providing a clear ROI for its members.

For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.

