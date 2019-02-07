International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Announces 2019 Executive Committee And Board Of Directors
Dawn Food Products, Inc. Senior Vice President, General Manager Frozen Business Unit Bill McClellan named IFMA's 2019 Chairman of the Board
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), a trade association established in 1952 comprised of the world's most prestigious food, equipment and supply manufacturers announces the election of officers and directors to its 2019 Board of Directors.
"The mission of IFMA is to provide the insights and best practices that enable our member community to work collaboratively with their partners to win the consumers choice. IFMA is fortunate to have a Board of Directors whose inspired leadership supports our ambitious mission and goals," said IFMA President and CEO Larry Oberkfell. "We are excited to welcome our new officers, with a shared commitment to building industry leadership and maximizing member return on investment."
Bill McClellan has been elected as Chairman of the Board. As Senior Vice President, General Manager Frozen Business Unit of Dawn Food Products, Mr. McClellan brings unique insights in addressing cutting edge developments within the foodservice industry. Under his leadership, Mr. McClellan leads the board in shaping IFMA's Food Future 2025 framework which focuses on the Consumer Food Journey, Operator Landscape and Go To Market Strategies. IFMA's board of directors identified the need for new data and new models to better understand changing consumer needs, the evolution of operators, and new disruptive market strategies.
"I am looking forward to serving as Chairman alongside our dynamic Board of Directors," Mr. McClellan said. "We are in an evolving industry that is moving at such a rapid pace. I'm privileged to be guiding our talented thought leaders as we navigate this new age, while advancing IFMA's vision and mission."
2019 Executive Committee
In addition to Mr. McClellan and Mr. Oberkfell, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the association's Executive Committee this year:
- IFMA First Vice Chairman: Perry Miele, President - Nestlé Professional North America
- IFMA Vice Chairman: Michael Cannon, Vice President Sales & Marketing - Surlean Foods
- IFMA Vice Chairman & Treasurer: Malcolm Simmonds, Chief Customer Officer - Weston Foods Foodservice
- IFMA Membership & Education Foundation Chairman: Hugh Roth, Senior Vice President - Chief Customer and Business Development Officer - PepsiCo Global Foodservice
- IFMA 2017 Chairman: Kevin Delahunt, President - Food Service & Ingredients - Sargento Foods Inc.
- At Large: Kristin Bird, General Manager - Foodservice, Industrial & International - Basic American Foods
- At Large: Jamie McKeon, Vice President of Marketing, Foodservice - Rich Products Corporation
2019 Board Members
Four new members have also been elected to IFMA's Board of Directors, including:
- Jennifer Brizzolara, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, US Potatoes - McCain Foods
- Ashley Peeples, Senior Vice President, Foodservice Sales and Marketing - Aryzta LLC
- David Rizley, Vice President of Strategic Accounts - Essity Professional Hygiene
- John Sattem, Vice President Sales - Coca-Cola Foodservice
IFMA is pleased to announce that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2019:
- Luis Andrade, Senior Vice President Foodservice - Ventura Foods
- Tom Bell, Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods - Wayne Farms, LLC
- Alicia Cleary, Director, Trade Relations & Industry Affairs - Anheuser-Busch
- Joe Cusick, Director of National Accounts - Mondelēz International
- Don Davis, Vice President of Specialty Sales - Kellogg's Specialty Channels
- Paul Edmondson, Commercial Director, P&G Professional America's - P&G Professional
- Lisa Fisher, Senior Vice President, Specialty Channels – Chobani
- Alec Frisch, Vice President & General Manager, Dixie Foodservice - Georgia-Pacific, LLC
- Ahmad Hamade, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder - CraftMark Bakery
- Don Hornish, Vice President Foodservice - Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.
- Stacey Kearin, Marketing Director/General Business Manager, Foodservice - Land O' Lakes, Inc.
- Jim Kinnerk, President - ConAgra Foodservice
- Brad Kirk, Senior Vice President Global Accounts - LYONS
- Adam LeDonne, President Food Solutions North America - Unilever Food Solutions
- Nan Luningham, Vice President Foodservice Marketing and Channel Development - Tyson Foods
- Chris Mulder, Senior Vice President North American Sales - High Liner Foods
- Mike Nestor, Vice President Foodservice Sales - Stratas Foods
- Bob Pierce, Senior Vice President, The Americas, BUNN Commercial - Bunn-O-Matic Corporation
- Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director - The Hershey Company
- Teri Trullinger, Group Vice President Sales - Cargill
- Tim Wayne, General Manager and Vice President, Away From Home - The J.M. Smucker Company
- Ben Wexler, President - Custom Culinary, Inc.
About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA):
The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a leading trade association comprised of the world's most prestigious food, equipment and supply manufacturers in the $700 + billion foodservice industry. IFMA provides networking, insights and best practices that helps the association win as leaders in this very complex business, providing a clear ROI for its members.
