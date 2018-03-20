International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Announces 2018 Silver Plate Award Recipients

Recognizing operator individuals who have dedicated their careers to the foodservice industry
CHICAGO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is proud to announce the 2018 IFMA Silver Plate Award winners. Nine Silver Plate winners were unveiled at the annual IFMA Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) in Las Vegas.
The annual IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards enable the industry to honor the nation's top foodservice operator talent. Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners. From the Silver Plate winners, one is chosen by the jury to receive the industry's most prestigious recognition, IFMA's 2018 Gold Plate Award, revealed for the first time at the Gold & Silver Plate Award Celebration.
"The IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards honor individual achievement across the foodservice industry," said IFMA President & CEO, Larry Oberkfell. "Every year for 64 years now, the winners demonstrate excellence that make us all proud to be a part of this industry."
2018 Silver Plate Winners:
IFMA is proud to partner with the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF), coming together to celebrate the leaders across the foodservice industry. The NRA will present its second annual "Legends Award" and WFF will debut its "Women in Manufacturing Award".
The 64th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 19, during National Restaurant Association Show Week at the new Marriott Marquis, Chicago at McCormick Place.
For more information on the event and to reserve your table, visit ifmaworld.com/GSP.
About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)
IFMA is the leading trade association comprised of the world's most prestigious food, equipment and supply manufacturers in the $600 billion foodservice industry, as well as related marketing service organizations, trade publications, distributors and brokers. IFMA's vision is to provide our member community and industry partners the opportunity to enhance the consumer's enjoyment of the foodservice choice. For more information, visit ifmaworld.com. Follow IFMA on Twitter: @IFMAWORLD and Facebook or join our group on LinkedIn.
