International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Announces 2018 Silver Plate Award Recipients

CHICAGO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is proud to announce the 2018 IFMA Silver Plate Award winners. Nine Silver Plate winners were unveiled at the annual IFMA Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) in Las Vegas.

The annual IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards enable the industry to honor the nation's top foodservice operator talent. Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners. From the Silver Plate winners, one is chosen by the jury to receive the industry's most prestigious recognition, IFMA's 2018 Gold Plate Award, revealed for the first time at the Gold & Silver Plate Award Celebration.

"The IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards honor individual achievement across the foodservice industry," said IFMA President & CEO, Larry Oberkfell. "Every year for 64 years now, the winners demonstrate excellence that make us all proud to be a part of this industry."

2018 Silver Plate Winners:

Independent Restaurants/Multi-Concept: Craig Huse, St. Elmo's Steakhouse

Chain Full Service: Gene Lee, Darden Restaurants

Chain Limited Service: Paul Brown, Arby's

Health Care: James McGrody, UNC Rex Healthcare

Elementary & Secondary Schools: Ken Yant, Director, Gwinnett County Public Schools

Colleges & Universities: C. Dennis Pierce, University of Connecticut

Business & Industry/Foodservice Management: Michiel Bakker, Food Program, Google

Retail & Specialty: Voni Woods, Giant Eagle

Hotels & Lodging: Susan Terry, Marcus Hotels & Resorts

IFMA is proud to partner with the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF), coming together to celebrate the leaders across the foodservice industry. The NRA will present its second annual "Legends Award" and WFF will debut its "Women in Manufacturing Award".

The 64th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 19, during National Restaurant Association Show Week at the new Marriott Marquis, Chicago at McCormick Place.

For more information on the event and to reserve your table, visit ifmaworld.com/GSP.

