International Food Authenticity Assurance Organization Granted Observer Status to Codex Alimentarius

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 29, the International Food Authenticity Assurance Organization (IFAAO) was granted Observer Status by the Codex Alimentarius Commission, a program established jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to protect consumer health. This status enables IFAAO to provide expertise, guidance and advice to Codex and facilitates IFAAO's participation in and contribution to discussions, capacity building and scientific research associated with food authenticity and integrity.

As a general rule, the commission grants Observer Status to only one organization of a similar interest per field of activity, and all applications are examined by the Codex Secretariat and the legal offices of FAO and WHO as well as the Executive Committee of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, which then makes a recommendation to the Directors General of FAO and WHO.

IFAAO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to advance awareness, discussion and research about food authenticity and to convene international expertise to share experiences in the management of food integrity and prevention of food fraud.

"I am very excited that IFAAO can now take an active role in Codex Alimentarius discussions on the management of food integrity issues," said IFAAO Co-Founder Mitchell Weinberg. "IFAAO's goal – both with Codex and as an independent, nonprofit organization, is to be the leading voice on food authenticity, to fund research to establish and preserve food authenticity, and to advance the international awareness of, and technology to define, protect and promote the authenticity and integrity of every food and ingredient around the world."

The current lack of proven methods to establish food authenticity is a global issue. There is a dire need for definitive food authenticity assurance and technical improvements in methods by which the integrity of food ingredients can be verified at their source.

Believing that food authenticity should be as much a non-competitive, non-negotiable issue of the food industry as is food safety, IFAAO is dedicated to being the global forum and funding source where international public and private stakeholders can come together for comprehensive discussion, technological partnerships, capacity building and ground-breaking innovation to drive food authenticity forward. For more information, visit www.IFAAO.org.

