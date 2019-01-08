The Institute Of Culinary Education Launches Natural Gourmet Center

ICE adds fifth career training program based on the Natural Gourmet Institute's exclusive, health-supportive and plant-based curriculum

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) has signed a licensing agreement with the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts (NGI) that will allow ICE to offer NGI's full range of career training and recreational courses at the new Natural Gourmet Center. This strategic initiative complements ICE's existing portfolio of career training, continuing education and recreational programs, adding to one of the nation's largest and most diverse culinary schools.

NGI was the first nationally licensed and accredited plant-based, health-supportive and nutrition-focused culinary school. The core of the school has been its unique, intensive, six-month Chef's Training Program, which has more than 2,600 graduates from 33 countries over its 40-year history.

Founded in 1977 by Annemarie Colbin, Ph.D., NGI's approach to health-supportive cuisine is based on her Seven Criteria of Food Selection, which state that food should be whole, fresh, traditional, balanced, local, seasonal and delicious.

"We are excited that the NGI curriculum has found a new and dynamic home at ICE," said NGI Chairman Kaila Colbin. "ICE is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the country, and with the school's vast resources, our mother's culinary ethos and legacy can grow and positively affect many more people."

In addition to the career program, the Natural Gourmet Center will offer a robust menu of healthy cooking and baking recreational classes, including multi-day immersion courses, such as Vegan and Gluten-Free Baking and Vegan Umami, and two-week certificate programs, including Food Therapy and Culinary Nutrition.

"We have always thought it important and smart to offer a plant- and nutrition-oriented culinary training program, and the opportunity to have that based on NGI's highly respected curriculum is fantastic," said Rick Smilow, ICE's president and CEO. "ICE's mission is to help everyone who comes through our doors to find their culinary voice. We're thrilled to now offer a program that expands upon the meaning of that mission."

"The NGI curriculum is truly one of a kind, with a plant-based foundation that includes a comprehensive exploration of ingredients and technique, always with a health-supportive angle," said Richard Simpson, ICE's vice president of education. "Given our longstanding commitment to excellence and student success, we know the new Natural Gourmet Center at ICE will be a good complement."

Students enrolled in the program will receive a diploma in Health-Supportive Culinary Arts. The first classes are scheduled to begin March 6, 2019 at the New York campus.

"As a NGI alumni, I am thrilled that the curriculum will now be taught at the Institute of Culinary Education," said Amanda Cohen, chef-owner of Dirt Candy. "I've noticed that as ICE has grown, it's still kept the feeling of a small, intensely focused culinary school, which is the perfect home for this curriculum. Students will get personal attention while also receiving the opportunities that a big culinary school can offer in the industry."

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 13-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Health-Supportive Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management and Hotel & Hospitality Management and continuing education programs in Artisan Bread Baking and the Art of Cake Decorating — with more than 14,000 successful alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry. Notable alumni of ICE's programs include Gail Simmons, Missy Robbins, Marc Murphy, Mashama Bailey and Steve Samson. ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts more than 500 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs with 26,000 students annually. ICE's 74,000-square-foot, cutting edge campus in New York City and its new west coast campus in Los Angeles were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

