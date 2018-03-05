The Institute of Culinary Education Announces Nationwide Scholarship Contest

-- A Quest to Find the Next Generation of Culinary Talent with Finals to Air on ABC's The Chew --

NEW YORK, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) today announces the launch of the 2018 #CulinaryVoice Scholarship Contest. Following the success of the past two challenges, this year, ABC's The Chew co-hosts Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon first announced the contest on the show. This year, an innovative format includes the finals airing on The Chew to determine who will receive one of four full scholarships – worth more than $160,000 – to the award-winning culinary school.

For 2018's challenge, a public vote will determine the semi-finalists, and from there, ICE chef-instructors will select the finalists, who will appear on The Chew and compete in a series of challenges for the coveted scholarships. Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon will host the finals as four celebrity chefs serve as mentors, while ICE's chef-instructors teach the contestants skills and judge the finalists.

"We never dreamed that what began as a creative way to award scholarships would become a worldwide sensation. Then, to have some of the biggest names in the food industry – like Marcus Samuelsson, Ted Allen, Duff Goldman and Donatella Arpaia – get behind us, millions of votes and the 26 lives we've already changed through these scholarships is very gratifying," said Rick Smilow, ICE's president and CEO. "And now having the finals air on the number one food and lifestyle show on TV, takes our scholarship program to a whole new level. The school has helped more than 14,000 alumni find their culinary voice and this year, we're going to add to that in a big way."

"Culinary school is an important step for those eager to enter the food industry," said Gordon Elliott, executive producer, The Chew. "The Institute of Culinary Education was named the best culinary school in America for a reason, and we are very excited to showcase this fantastic opportunity for aspiring chefs on The Chew where we celebrate food and cooking every day."

Eligible entrants must upload an original video up to one-minute in length to ice.edu/CULINARYVOICE, demonstrating their creativity and passion for food, who or what inspires them and what they hope to achieve in the culinary industry. They'll tell the world why they deserve a scholarship and the chance to study at the ICE – named America's best culinary school by The Daily Meal (2016). Entrants can select from two of ICE's career training programs — Culinary Arts or Pastry & Baking Arts — as well as their campus of choice — New York City or Los Angeles.

Important Dates:

March 5: Entries Open

March 26: Voting Begins (new entries are still accepted during voting)

April 15: Entries and Voting Close

May 10: Finalists Announced

June 15: Winners Announced on The Chew

For more information and to enter the challenge, visit ice.edu/CULINARYVOICE

The 2018 #CulinaryVoice Scholarship Contest is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. No purchase necessary. Official Contest Rules: ice.edu/CULINARYVOICE/RULES

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 13-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management, Hotel & Hospitality Management, Bread Baking and Cake Decorating — with more than 14,000 successful alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry. ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts more than 500 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs with 26,000 students annually. ICE's 74,000-square-foot, cutting edge campus in New York City and its new west coast campus in Los Angeles were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

