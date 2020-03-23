Instacart Announces Plans To Bring On 300,000 New Personal Shoppers Over The Next 3 Months

COMPANY MORE THAN DOUBLING THE SIZE OF ITS SHOPPER COMMUNITY TO MEET THE GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND FOR GROCERY DELIVERY & PICKUP IN NORTH AMERICAInstacart Stands Ready to Serve Communities Impacted by COVID-19 Through Partnerships with 350+ Retailers & Delivery From More Than 25,000 Grocery Stores in North AmericaDistributing Additional Health & Safety Supplies to Shoppers Serving as Household Heroes for Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery delivery, today announced plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service shoppers over the next 3 months to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America. Instacart has become an essential service for millions of customers who are relying on the platform to get access to the groceries and household goods they need in a safe, reliable and affordable way. In the last few weeks, the company has seen order volume grow by more than 150% year-over-year, with average customer basket size also increasing by 15%. By more than doubling the size of its full-service shopper community, Instacart will be better positioned to meet this increase in customer demand across North America.

"The last few weeks have been the busiest in Instacart's history and our teams are working around the clock to reliably and safely serve all members of our community. Instacart shoppers have stepped up as household heroes for families, grandparents, and people in need coast-to-coast," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO, Instacart. "We expect to see continued customer demand and, as a result, we're opening up 300,000 more full-service shopper roles across North America. As more people look for immediate, flexible earnings opportunities during this time, we hope that Instacart can be an additional source of income for those looking to earn while also delivering for the communities in which they live."

Instacart plans to bring on shoppers from across North America, where it operates in more than 5,500 cities. Some of the largest areas of opportunity include:

California - Instacart expects to bring on 54,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 54,000 new full-service shoppers New York - Instacart expects to bring on 27,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 27,000 new full-service shoppers Texas - Instacart expects to bring on 18,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 18,000 new full-service shoppers Florida - Instacart expects to bring on 15,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 15,000 new full-service shoppers Illinois - Instacart expects to bring on 15,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 15,000 new full-service shoppers Pennsylvania - Instacart expects to bring on 12,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 12,000 new full-service shoppers Virginia - Instacart expects to bring on 12,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 12,000 new full-service shoppers New Jersey - Instacart expects to bring on 12,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 12,000 new full-service shoppers Georgia - Instacart expects to bring on 9,000 new full-service shoppers

- Instacart expects to bring on 9,000 new full-service shoppers Ohio - Instacart expects to bring on 9,000 new full-service shoppers

"U.S. grocers have served as the backbone of the communities they operate in for decades. Now, more than ever, they provide a critical service for Americans confined to their homes and in need of the basic necessities amid the spread of COVID-19," said Suzanne Clark, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Instacart is serving as a critical lifeline for millions of people and hundreds of businesses during these uncertain times. They're not only connecting people from all 50 states to the groceries and goods they so desperately need, but they're also stepping in to support the economy by unlocking much-needed earnings opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people who can no longer rely on their previous incomes."

As independent contractors, Instacart shoppers join the platform for different reasons and play many roles outside of being a shopper — they are parents, entrepreneurs, students, and more. Last year, Instacart launched a set of exclusive perks that offer shoppers additional support and resources they need. These include shopper injury protection, a comprehensive insurance plan that covers shoppers in the event of an accident while shopping or delivering with Instacart; access to the Stride Benefits Platform, providing a suite of health and finance options including the ability to purchase health insurance; a Care.com membership for child or family care; and access to Peanut Butter, a student loan assistance program.

Instacart is actively working with local and national authorities to monitor COVID-19 as it evolves and is adhering to recommendations from public health officials to ensure the company is operating reliably, while also taking the appropriate precautionary measures to keep the entire Instacart community safe. In addition to bringing on more new shoppers to best serve customers, Instacart has also introduced a number of guidelines, resources, and new product features to further support the health and safety of all Instacart shoppers, including:

Prioritizing the Health & Safety of the Shopper Community

New Shopper Health & Safety Guidelines — Instacart shoppers now have access to a robust set of guidelines, developed in close partnership with a panel of health and safety experts, to ensure they have the resources they need to shop safely.

— Instacart shoppers now have access to a robust set of guidelines, developed in close partnership with a panel of health and safety experts, to ensure they have the resources they need to shop safely. Sick Pay for In-Store Shoppers — All Instacart part-time employees now have access to sick pay, an accrued benefit that can be used as paid time off if they are absent from work due to illness or injury.

— All Instacart part-time employees now have access to sick pay, an accrued benefit that can be used as paid time off if they are absent from work due to illness or injury. Extended Pay for Part-Time Employees & Full-Service Shoppers Affected by COVID-19 — Instacart is offering up to 14 days of pay for any part-time employee — including in-store shopper, shift lead, site manager, or Instacart Care agent — or full-service shopper who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual mandatory isolation or quarantine, as directed by a local, state, or public health authority.

— Instacart is offering up to 14 days of pay for any part-time employee — including in-store shopper, shift lead, site manager, or Instacart Care agent — or full-service shopper who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual mandatory isolation or quarantine, as directed by a local, state, or public health authority. Health & Safety Supplies for Shoppers — Over the last few weeks, Instacart has been taking proactive measures to maintain a safe environment for shoppers nationwide, including working closely with local teams to provide cleaning supplies for in-store shoppers and staging areas. Additionally, the company has secured hand sanitizer to distribute to shoppers across the community with more supplies available in the coming days and weeks.

— Over the last few weeks, Instacart has been taking proactive measures to maintain a safe environment for shoppers nationwide, including working closely with local teams to provide cleaning supplies for in-store shoppers and staging areas. Additionally, the company has secured hand sanitizer to distribute to shoppers across the community with more supplies available in the coming days and weeks. Leave at My Door Delivery — All Instacart customers can now opt-in to "Leave at My Door Delivery." This makes it easier for customers to clarify their preferences and is another way for shoppers to deliver safely. Nearly 40% of all orders last week leveraged the new "Leave at My Door Delivery" drop-off option.

Improving the Shopper Experience with New Products

Ratings Forgiveness — All customer ratings under 5 stars are being removed during this period and a shopper's average star rating will not affect their access to batches during this time.

— All customer ratings under 5 stars are being removed during this period and a shopper's average star rating will not affect their access to batches during this time. Canceling Batches Made Easier — Shoppers can choose the "cancel batch" button to cancel a batch up until the point they arrive at the store.

— Shoppers can choose the "cancel batch" button to cancel a batch up until the point they arrive at the store. Automatically Canceling Out of Stock Orders — If a customer's entire order is out of stock, the order will be automatically canceled and the customer will be notified.

— If a customer's entire order is out of stock, the order will be automatically canceled and the customer will be notified. Mobile Checkout Available Everywhere — All shoppers in the U.S. can now use Apple Pay or Google Pay to pay at the register.

Help us serve communities and transform the grocery industry, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ or https://shoppers.instacart.com/apps to sign up.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online grocery delivery services and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart's same-day delivery and pickup services bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with more than 350 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

