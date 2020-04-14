Inspiring a Better Plate: Farm Rich Introduces Plant-Based 'Garden Inspirations' Line

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional hamburger proved it wasn't in fact "impossible" to substitute, and now Plant-Based Meatless Meatballs and BBQ Sliders are proving the possibilities are endless. "Garden Inspirations™ by Farm Rich" is a new line of plant-based foods expanding options for flexitarians, vegetarians and anyone looking to reduce meat consumption in their daily diet. This line includes appetizers, snacks and meal solutions made with plant-based meats and other wholesome plant-based ingredients.

In stores this month exclusively at Kroger (and online at Kroger.com and Instacart), these microwavable Meatballs and Sliders are an easy way to make simple swaps, and what better time to do that than April's National Soyfoods Month? When cravings hit, these Garden Inspirations products are a fast, easy and protein-packed solution:

Meatless Meatballs: With 12 grams of plant-based protein per serving, these savory Meatless Meatballs are made with a blend of soy and pea proteins, garlic, onion and other delicious spices. Toss them with pasta for a comforting family meal or your favorite sauce for an anything but understated appetizer.

The 20-oz. Meatballs and 12.7-oz. Sliders are priced around $7.99. Shoppers can find them now in Kroger's Meatless or Meat Alternative section in the freezer aisle.

"Many of us are taking little – and some big – steps to limit how much meat we consume and expand our daily diet choices, and this innovative new line gives shoppers more plant-based options to choose from at the grocery store," said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich Senior Marketing Manager. "The Meatless Meatballs and BBQ Sliders are just a taste of several new plant-based foods planned this year from Garden Inspirations by Farm Rich."

Farm Rich plans to extend the line at Kroger this summer with two new meatless alternative items, including:

Breaded Cauliflower Bites: Whole cauliflower florets rolled in a rice coating, with a quarter cup of cauliflower per serving. Comes with a Sweet Sesame Dipping Sauce.

For more details on Garden Inspirations by Farm Rich, visit FarmRich.com.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. Based in St. Simons Island, Ga., Farm Rich features a full portfolio of frozen snacks, including plant-based offerings, made for snacking when you want, how you want. Available at grocery stores nationwide and online. More at FarmRich.com.

