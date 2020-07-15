Insights into the Soy Protein Concentrate Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy Protein Concentrate - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Soy Protein Concentrate market accounted for $2.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include increasing technological advancement in food industries, rise in consumer health consciousness, demand for low cost and natural sources in food manufacturing and increasing animal feed industries. However, anti-nutritional components of soy protein are restraining market growth.
Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. SPC has improved flavor characteristics compared to soy flour, and is used for a wide variety of applications in the food industry, especially with meat processing. SPC is also used as a source for high quality protein in milk, fish and meat analogs, and animal feeds.
By application, animal feed segment is expected to witness a significant growth over forecast timeframe owing to increasing animal feed industries and health consciousness among consumers. These products are widely used in various animal feeds to improve nutritional values. In aquaculture industries, soy protein concentrate is increasingly used as an alternative to fishmeal. Many fish feed manufacturers are now utilizing SPC on account of its inherent productive advantages, thereby driving the soy protein concentrate market size.
On the basis of geography, North America, led by Canada and the U.S. soy protein concentrate market demand may witness a significant growth due to increasing consumer preference towards healthy foods and rise in high living standard. Increase in animal feed industry on account of extensive meat products demand from cattle, poultry, and swine. Strong economic foothold along with consumer hectic schedule should propel industry growth.
Some of the key players in soy protein concentrate market include DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., Wirmal International, Akola Chemicals, Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group, Goldensea Industry, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech, Batory Foods, Nordic Soy Oy, Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Food Chem International Corporation, Gremount International Company Limited, Euroduna Food Ingredients, CHS Inc., Gushen Biological Technology Group, Yuwang Group, Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group, and MECAGROUP.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market, By Function
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Texturants
5.3 Nutrients
5.4 Fat & Water Absorption
5.5 Emulsifiers
6 Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid
6.3 Dry
7 Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market, By Grade
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Feed
7.3 Food
8 Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bakery & Confectionary
8.3 Animal Feed
8.4 Meat Processing
8.5 Functional Food
8.6 Dairy Products
9 Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market, By Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Heat Denaturation Process
9.3 Aqueous Alcohol Washing Process
9.4 Acid Washing Process
10 Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 DuPont
12.2 Archer Daniels Midland
12.3 Cargill Inc.
12.4 Wirmal International
12.5 Akola Chemicals
12.6 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
12.7 Goldensea Industry
12.8 Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech
12.9 Batory Foods
12.10 Nordic Soy Oy
12.11 Nutra Food Ingredients LLC
12.12 Food Chem International Corporation
12.13 Gremount International Company Limited
12.14 Euroduna Food Ingredients
12.15 CHS Inc.
12.16 Gushen Biological Technology Group
12.17 Yuwang Group
12.18 Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group
12.19 MECAGROUP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkejjg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-into-the-soy-protein-concentrate-global-market-to-2027---strategic-recommendations-for-new-entrants-301094107.html
SOURCE Research and Markets