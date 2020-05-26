Insights in the Global Market for Camembert 2020 Featuring Key Players Including Alpenhain, Bergader, Lactalis, Megmilk and Namyang Dairy

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Camembert 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Camembert Cheese markets covers the West and East Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. This report covers Consumption of Camembert Cheese across more than 130 markets in volume terms (tonnes) and value terms ( & $ million). The report is useful for cheese processors and other ancillary companies in the dairy value chain in highlighting market development in and assists in market prioritisation for entry strategies. The report also covers market share of cheese manufacturers in volume terms for 2019.

The data includes:

Information on Consumption in 137 markets segmented into 9 regions

Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value (/$US million), 2013-2019 and forecast to 2021

Manufacturer supply in volume terms by individual market (2019 only)

Research Methodology: The data is collected from a variety of sources including:

Open Sources: National Dairy Associations, Trade Journals and other online sources and public domain information

Industry Sources: Network of research consultants across all regions conduct B2B interviews with key players in the value chain (e.g. Manufacturers, Importers, Packaging companies, etc)

The collected information is analysed, corroborated and put together in our online report tool.



Companies Mentioned



Alpenhain

Arla Foods

Bergader

Flechard

Eurial Poitouraines

Lactalis

Savencia

Laita

Isigny St Mere

Kaserei Champignon

Maeil Sangha

Megmilk

Namyang Dairy

