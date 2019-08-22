Innovative Ground Beef Product Becomes a NEXTY Award Finalist

1 Source ground beef from Zephyr Foods answers consumer demand for traceability



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Source, a new and innovative ground beef product from Zephyr Foods, was just announced as a finalist in the Natural Products Expo East 2019 NEXTY Awards. 1 Source is the only Arkansas-based product on this coveted, international list and is being recognized in the category of Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product.

Michael Turley, CEO of Zephyr Foods stated, "Our 1 Source product is the answer to a consumer demand for better, more traceable products – especially with ground beef. Most commercial packages contain bits of up to 1,000 different cows from multiple countries. That's not the case with 1 Source. We're honored it's being recognized as a NEXTY Award finalist. This is big for us."

The NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual awards program in which New Hope Network recognize the most innovative, inspirational and integrity-driven products in the natural products industry. For the 2019 Expo East awards, judges have narrowed down more than 400 nominated products from across the country to a pool of 62 impressive finalists across 22 categories with only 3 finalists per category

In addition to each package being 100% traceable to a single animal, 1 Source ground beef is sourced from 100% Pure American Black Angus that has been born and raised on US farms. And because 1 Source is made from all the best whole muscle cuts, the flavor is unmatched by any commercially available ground beef.

The NEXTY Awards are connected to New Hope Network's largest annual natural product expos: Natural Products Expo West in March and Natural Products Expo East in September. The finalists and winners of the NEXTY Awards go through a rigorous submission and two-tiered judging process. A team and panel of industry judges sample each product and evaluate on the NEXTY Awards pillars of innovation, inspiration and integrity.

For the full list of NEXTY Award finalists, visit the New Hope Network site.

About Zephyr Foods:

Zephyr Foods, LLC is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The company's mission is to bring best-in-class products to market and satisfy the growing demand for better, cleaner and more transparent food while supporting American agriculture and being good stewards of our resources. For more information, visit the company website.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-ground-beef-product-becomes-a-nexty-award-finalist-300906095.html

SOURCE Zephyr Foods