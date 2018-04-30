INNOVATIVE BEVERAGE CONCEPTS INC. - the Parent Company of MOCAFE®, MODERN OATS®, and TEAOLOGY® Teas is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Two Exciting New Products

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCAFE®, a leader in innovative specialty coffee and tea bar concepts since 1996, is proud to announce the recent addition of Charcoal Mocha mix to be used hot, iced, and blended. This unique new mocha mix uses food grade, activated charcoal and is blended with 3 point of origin cocoas for creating a very special twist with the most Instagram-able mocha your café will create in 2018.

The MOCAFE® Charcoal Mocha is a decadent blend of activated charcoal and cocoa that has many potential recipe concepts due to its versatility and flavor profile. This includes adding a shot of espresso to a drizzle of cream poured through an iced version creating the most vivid contrast of both sight and flavor.

MOCAFE® Charcoal Mocha Mix will be joining a line of over 50 professional barista and coffee bar products including innovative best sellers such as award-winning Matcha Green Tea, Azteca Mexican Spiced Chocolate and Precious Divinity Chai.

Also new, from MODERN OATS®, are three new lower sweetened, organic certified blends of strawberry banana pomegranate, apple ginger, and blueberry coconut. These three new organic blends complement our current MODERN OATS® line in an effort to keep our brand well-rounded and position ourselves to appeal to what today's consumer wants most: real ingredients, healthy components and convenience. MODERN OATS® new organic blends do not disappoint - we only use premium oats, real bits of fruit with no flavoring and no sodium.

For more information or samples, please visit us at www.ibevconcepts.com, www.mocafeusa.com, or www.modernoats.com or give us a call at 888.662.2334.

