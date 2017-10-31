Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPHS), today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2017.
Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'
