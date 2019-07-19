Infogroup Ranks Top 10 Cities for Ice Cream: Youngstown, OH Is Tops

Unique database ranks concentration of ice-cream businesses in metropolitan centers

DALLAS, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans looking for ice cream on National Ice Cream Day — or any other day — are lucky if they live in Ohio or Pennsylvania near Youngstown-Warren-Boardman. That's the word from Infogroup, which dipped into its verified database of more than 15 million verified business records to find the greatest concentrations of ice-cream businesses in the U.S.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July 21st "National Ice Cream Day" more than 30 years ago, marking a national obsession. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream each year, and U.S. ice cream companies produce more than 898 gallons of ice cream per year.

The study compiled information on ice cream parlors in Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with populations of at least 500,000. It then ranked the cities by their concentration of ice cream-related businesses per 10,000 residents.

"Should ice-cream makers target tourists or commuters?" said Infogroup Chief Data Officer Rohit Chowdhury. "The Youngstown–Warren–Boardman metropolitan area, typically known as the Mahoning Valley or the Steel Valley, is not a top-ten tourist destination — but it is a big commuter hub. Commuters are eating more ice cream, more dependably, than tourists. That's the kind of information marketers need in order to better target their audience and personalize their messages."

These are the Top Ten U.S. Cities for Ice Cream:

Youngstown - Warren - Boardman, OH -PA Portland - South Portland, ME Deltona - Daytona Beach - Ormond Beach, FL Scranton -- Wilkes-Barre -- Hazleton, PA Bridgeport - Stamford - Norwalk, CT Philadelphia -Camden- Wilmington, PA -NJ-DE-MD Pittsburgh, PA Toledo, OH Harrisburg - Carlisle, PA New York - Newark - Jersey City , NY-NJ-PA

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing services for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and 3rd party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses, to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 40+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

