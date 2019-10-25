Influenster Launches Annual Halloween Candy Infographic

Leading ratings and reviews platform analyzed ~one million reviews to determine fan favorites by state



NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween being just days away, Influenster, the leading product reviews platform, today announced those Halloween treats (no tricks!) that have people buzzing across the nation. With 40 million product reviews written by nearly six million members, Influenster has access to a wealth of data and insights that give them a finger on the pulse of what savvy shoppers are buying. From Sour Patch Kids to Skittles, M&M's to Mounds, and Kit Kat to Crunch Bars, the infographic explores the most-reviewed candies based on the assessment of nearly one million candy reviews.

"Our members come to us to share feedback on the brands and products that make up their daily lives. Our mission is to make people smarter and more confident shoppers by arming them with personalized content and authentic peer-to-peer recommendations," says Elizabeth Scherle, Co-founder and President of Influenster. "We take this responsibility seriously but also know how to have a little fun and spark some friendly competition. While a proud Iowa native, I am shocked by my home state's love of Butterfinger. Personally, I'll be stealing the Peanut M&M's from my daughter's trick-or-treat bag this year."

To determine its annual list, Influenster pulled the most-reviewed candies on the platform overall, broke down this review data by state, and then normalized said review count based on each state's population size on our platform. Full results below.

Alabama Sour Patch Kids Candy Alaska Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Candy Arizona Skittles Original Fruit Candy Arkansas Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers California Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar Colorado Twizzlers Filled Twists Strawberry Lemonade Connecticut Wonka Nerds Delaware Snickers Chocolate Bar District of Columbia York Peppermint Patty Florida Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar Georgia Twizzlers Filled Twists Strawberry Lemonade Hawaii Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar Idaho Hershey's Whoppers Malted Milk Balls Illinois Nestlé Crunch Bar Indiana Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures Iowa Butterfinger Candy Bar Kansas M&M's Brand Peanut Chocolate Kentucky 3 Musketeers Candy Bar Louisiana Creme Savers Strawberries & Rolls Maine Starburst Original Fruit Chews Maryland York Peppermint Patty Massachusetts Skittles Original Fruit Candy Michigan Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures Minnesota Twix Mississippi Kit Kat White Crisp Wafers 'n Creme Bar Missouri Swedish Fish Red Candy Montana Mounds Candy Bar Nebraska Airheads White Mystery Nevada Milky Way Candy Bar New Hampshire Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar New Jersey Kit Kat Crisp Wafers in Milk Chocolate New Mexico Snickers Almond Bar New York Kit Kat Crisp Wafers in Milk Chocolate North Carolina York Peppermint Patty North Dakota Dove Chocolate Promises Silky Smooth Milk Chocolate Ohio Airheads White Mystery Oklahoma Brach's Candy Corn Oregon M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy Pennsylvania Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures Rhode Island Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate South Carolina HARIBO Goldbears Gummi Candy South Dakota Twix Tennessee Starburst All Pink Fruit Chews Texas Nestlé Crunch Bar Utah Sour Patch Watermelon Vermont Airheads White Mystery Virginia Dove Fruit Chocolate Washington Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar West Virginia Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar Wisconsin M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy Wyoming Almond Joy Snack Size Bites

About Influenster

Influenster is a digital destination where millions of consumers research and review products and where brands can connect with highly engaged, empowered shoppers. Our mission is to connect the right people with the right products at the right time, fueled by the most relevant peer-to-peer recommendations.

The Influenster community of nearly six million members is still rapidly growing. These product mavens have written 40 million reviews on more than 2.5 million products, contributing an additional one million reviews each month.

Headquartered in New York City, Influenster was founded by Elizabeth Scherle and Aydin Acar in 2010; and was recently acquired by Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions.

