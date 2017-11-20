Individual Apple Pie Cocottes

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you already have your menu planned out then hats off to you! But if you do happen to be looking for one extra dessert to add to the table that night than look no further than this individual apple pie pots! You can simplify things by buying pre-made pie crust but I also included a recipe for pie crust from scratch in case you’re feeling up to it!

Pie crust from scratch can seem overwhelming at first but it gets easier with practice! When I first made pie dough I was really surprised by how few ingredients there were. It’s just flour, butter, salt and water. I added a little brown sugar and spices for sweetness and flavor. I took a pastry class a few years back and learned a few tricks with pie dough. One was how to cut the butter into the flour. The instructor taught us to use a really large bowl then push all of your flour to one side. Cube up you butter and place it on top of your flour. Then you’ll want to take a cube of butter and a pinch of flour between your thumb and index finger and smoosh the butter into the flour. Place that smooshed piece of butter onto the empty side of the bowl. Repeat until you’ve smooshed every single cube. It’s helpful to start the flour and butter on one side of the bowl so you know for sure that you’ve smooshed every cube! You’ll want to repeat this until the butter is about the size of a pea and your mixture looks like rocky gravel.

I’ve had these mini Le Creuset cocottes for a while and I love using them to make individual sized desserts and dishes. The ones I have are from the matte collection which I don’t know if they still sell but the current colors on their site look just as cute! The sell them in sets of three and you can find them here.

The filling for these apple pies is made from a mixture of chopped apples, lemon juice, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and butter. They’re great because if you have extras just wrap the tops in tinfoil, store in the fridge, and reheat in the oven when you want!

Hope you enjoy!

xo Jus

